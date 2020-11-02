Cardi B drops divorce from Offset, confirming what everyone already knew

Cardi B has called off her divorce from Offset, making her latest reconciliation with the Migos rapper official mere days before their case was set for a court hearing.

The “WAP” rapper on Monday withdrew her September divorce petition filed in Georgia’s Fulton County Superior Court, according to online court records reviewed by The Times.

Cardi, real name Belcalis Almanzar, asked the court to dismiss the case without prejudice — meaning she reserves the right to file for divorce again at a later date. A hearing in the case had been scheduled for Wednesday, but the case status is now closed.

Her September petition came after nearly three years of marriage. At the time of her filing, Cardi said that she was separated from Offset, that the marriage was “irretrievably broken” and that “there are no prospects for a reconciliation,” People and TMZ reported.

But they visibly reconciled during her 28th birthday celebrations last month and other outings. The reunions prompted a fan backlash that Cardi responded to with an Instagram Live tirade; she later deactivated her Twitter account over it. She denied that she was back with her husband for attention, called herself a “crazy b—" who can’t decide on their relationship and explicitly stated that she’s in it for sex too. “It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend,” she added.

The couple also spent Halloween together over the weekend.

It’s the second time the “Bodak Yellow” rapper publicly reneged on her split, though she had only threatened divorce in the past. She and Offset, real name Kiari Cephus, have run hot and cold for years amid cheating allegations, public apologies and Offset infamously pleading for her to take him back during her set at Rolling Loud in December 2018. (His latest grand gesture included giving her a customized Rolls Royce for her birthday.)