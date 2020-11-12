Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Music

Go shoplifting with Billie Eilish at Glendale Galleria in ‘Therefore I Am’ video

By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
When we all fall asleep, where does Billie Eilish go?

To the mall, apparently.

Released Thursday, the music video for her latest single, “Therefore I Am,” sees the anti-pop phenom wreak havoc on an empty shopping center after hours. And get this: It was filmed entirely at the Glendale Galleria just outside Eilish’s native L.A.

“I’m not your friend, or anything,” the green-haired Grammy winner sings while skipping past Justice, Boarders, Lululemon, Tilly’s and other familiar storefronts. “Damn, you think that you’re the man / I think, therefore, I am.”

At one point in her mall-rat adventure, Eilish launches herself over the abandoned counter of an empty Chipotle and snags a bag of chips. By the end of the video, the “Bad Guy” hitmaker is also juggling a glazed doughnut, a warm pretzel from Wetzel’s, French fries and fresh lemonade from Hot Dog on a Stick.

“I don’t want press to put your name next to mine, we’re on different lines,” she vocalizes while casually plucking a pastry from a Donuts and Coffee stand in the middle of the mall. “So I wanna be nice enough, they don’t call my bluff / ‘Cause I hate to find articles, articles, articles.”

Directed by Eilish, the five-minute shopping — or shoplifting — spree appropriately concludes with a security guard shooing her from the building as the teen recording artist hightails it to the parking garage, her signature baggy shorts and oversized sweater billowing in the wind.

Naturally, Eilish’s fellow Californians immediately identified the local site of her new music video, which has already generated plenty of buzz on social media thanks to its unusual and recognizable setting.

“oh to be running around glendale galleria with billie eilish stealing food,” tweeted @charlizesoleil.

“I wanna get to the point where I can get paid to run through the glendale galleria like billie eilish,” wrote @b0otsie.

“Therefore I Am” is the third Eilish track to arrive in 2020 after “my future” and “No Time to Die,” the title theme for the latest James Bond film starring Daniel Craig, which has been repeatedly delayed as movie theaters remain shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At 18, Eilish made history as the youngest performer ever to write and record a Bond tune, which dropped in February — a couple months before “No Time to Die” was originally scheduled to hit theaters. Eilish fans will now have to wait until at least April of next year to hear her Bond theme in action.

For now, here’s a sampling of reactions to her sassy new single.

Music
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

