Singer Jeremih’s condition is improving amid COVID-19 battle, 50 Cent says

Singer Jeremih is “responsive and doing a little better” after being hospitalized with COVID-19, according to rapper and frequent collaborator 50 Cent.

In a Sunday Instagram and Twitter update, 50 Cent thanked his followers for “praying for my Boy” Jeremih, who was previously admitted to an intensive care unit in Chicago during his ongoing battle with the illness.

The Grammy winner was among multiple music luminaries who wrote well wishes to the “Don’t Tell ‘Em” hitmaker on social media after his condition worsened over the weekend.

“Pray for my boy Jeremih he’s not doing good this covid s— is real,” 50 Cent tweeted Saturday morning, along with a photo of him and his friend.

Advertisement

Reps for Jeremih did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

Thank you for 🙏🏿praying for my boy Jeremih he is responsive today, doing a little better. pic.twitter.com/BjtzmpFp7J — 50cent (@50cent) November 16, 2020

Among the many others rallying for Jeremih online are Big Sean, Toni Braxton, Metro Boomin, Fat Joe and Chance the Rapper, who also asked his millions of Twitter followers to “take a second to pray” for the “LOVELIFE” artist.

“He is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now,” Chance the Rapper tweeted Saturday. “I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.”

Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 14, 2020

50 Cent has collaborated with Jeremih on multiple tracks — including 2010’s “Down on Me” and 2017’s “Still Think I’m Nothing” — as has Chance, who dropped a pair of holiday mixtapes with the 33-year-old performer in 2016 and 2017.

Jeremih is one of several celebrities to have contracted the novel coronavirus this year. Among the survivors are Idris Elba, Sara Bareilles, Scarface, Pink, Daniel Dae Kim, Andy Cohen, Babyface and Tom Hanks — who, along with his wife, Rita Wilson, was one of the first entertainment figures to go public with a COVID-19 diagnosis in March.

Advertisement

COVID has also taken the lives of a number of stars, including Adam Schlesinger, Patricia Bosworth, Ellis Marsalis Jr., Terrence McNally, Floyd Cardoz, John Prine, Fred the Godson and Broadway actor Nick Cordero, who died after a long battle in July.