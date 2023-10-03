Krayzie Bone says he fought for his life for nine days straight: ‘Never take life for granted’

Krayzie Bone shared an update on his health via Instagram on Monday, saying he “won the battle this time.”

Krayzie Bone has shared an update amid his recent health scare.

The Bone Thugs-N-Harmony hitmaker shared a photo of himself via Instagram on Monday. Surrounded by tubes and IVs in a hospital room, the rapper flashed a peace sign at the camera and wrote in the caption that he’d been fighting for his life “literally for 9 days straight.”

“I only won the battle this time because I know Jehovah God was with every step of the way fighting for me,” Krayzie Bone wrote. “Never take life for granted enjoy it while have you have it! Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers trust me I needed every last on of them”

Krayzie Bone was hospitalized with a serious health issue, the rap group’s manager, Bobby Dee, confirmed last week to The Times.

No additional details regarding the musician’s condition have been revealed, and a rep for Krayzie Bone did not respond to a Times inquiry on Wednesday. Confirmation came days after Krayzie Bone (real name Anthony Henderson) reportedly checked himself into a Los Angeles hospital last week after coughing up blood, according to AllHipHop.

Sources told the website that the 50-year-old underwent “immediate surgery” to stop the bleeding caused by a leaking artery in one of his lungs. TMZ reported last week that the “East 1999” rapper was placed in an induced coma and would undergo a second procedure to deal with internal bleeding, but Krayzie Bone’s brother-in-law, Dustin C. Drain, disputed that claim in an Instagram story posted Tuesday.

Last week, Layzie Bone addressed the hospitalization of his fellow rap group member, asking for privacy and thanking fans for their love and support.

“In this challenging moment, as the immediate and Bone thugs family rallies behind my brother, we humbly ask for a moment of privacy,” Layzie Bone wrote on Instagram. “Our family is facing the unexpected hospitalization of Krayzie Bone with strength, and your prayers are a beacon of hope.

“Soon, we’ll share an update, but for now, let us come together and keep our love and thoughts focused on his recovery. Your support means the world to us, and we truly appreciate your understanding during this time.”

Krayzie Bone revealed in 2016 that he was battling sarcoidosis. According to the Mayo Clinic, the disease is characterized by the growth of granulomas — tiny groups of inflammatory cells — in any part of the body, most commonly the lungs and lymph nodes. It’s unclear whether the producer’s hospitalization is related to his sarcoidosis.