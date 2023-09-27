Layzie Bone vows update on Krayzie Bone’s hospitalization: ‘Your prayers are a beacon of hope’

Layzie Bone has addressed Krayzie Bone’s hospitalization, while asking for privacy and thanking fans for their love and support.

“In this challenging moment, as the immediate and Bone thugs family rallies behind my brother, we humbly ask for a moment of privacy,” Layzie Bone wrote on Instagram. “Our family is facing the unexpected hospitalization of Krayzie Bone with strength, and your prayers are a beacon of hope.

“Soon, we’ll share an update, but for now, let us come together and keep our love and thoughts focused on his recovery. Your support means the world to us, and we truly appreciate your understanding during this time.”

Krayzie Bone was hospitalized after a serious health scare, the rap group’s manager, Bobby Dee, confirmed Monday to The Times.

No additional details regarding the musician’s condition have been revealed, and a rep for Krayzie Bone did not respond to a Times inquiry on Wednesday. Confirmation came days after Krayzie Bone (real name Anthony Henderson) reportedly checked himself into a Los Angeles hospital last week after coughing up blood, according to AllHipHop.

Sources told the website that the 50-year-old underwent “immediate surgery” to stop the bleeding caused by a leaking artery in one of his lungs. TMZ reported Monday that the “East 1999” rapper was placed in an induced coma and will undergo a second procedure to deal with internal bleeding, but Krayzie Bone’s brother-in-law, Dustin C. Drain, disputed that claim in an Instagram story posted Tuesday.

“I’m tapping in on this Krayzie Bone subject because that’s my brother. That’s my wife’s brother. And it was cool what everybody’s saying pray for Krayzie Bone pray,” Drain began. “But you know to all the ones that’s going on out there ... making these false narratives man, saying things that ain’t true. ‘He in a coma, he on a ventilator.’ You know, all that got to stop man because that’s that’s a bunch of b—.

“We weren’t gonna say nothing but it seems like you got these these sheep out here, they want to be followers man,” he continued. “Want to get clickbait, now you’re chasing clout on a man’s name. ... You have no idea what the family is going through, what my wife is going through.”

Drain said he would appreciate people keeping their comments to themselves. “Because you’re putting out stuff in the media that is not true... So please, always pray for Kray. We appreciate it. Pray for the family. But none of you, none of the people posting about what they say is going on with this man knows the truth.”

Krayzie Bone revealed in 2016 that he was battling sarcoidosis. According to the Mayo Clinic, the disease is characterized by the growth of granulomas — tiny groups of inflammatory cells — in any part of the body, most commonly the lungs and lymph nodes. It’s unclear whether the producer’s hospitalization is related to his sarcoidosis.

Times staff writer Alexandra Del Rosario contributed to this report.