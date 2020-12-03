Bad Bunny feels ‘perfect’ and pumped for the Grammys after COVID-19 recovery

Bad Bunny is doing “great” after recovering from a bout with COVID-19, which forced him to skip the American Music Awards last month.

Appearing remotely Wednesday on “The Late Late Show,” the Puerto Rican reggaeton phenom said he was “so happy” to announce he had tested negative for the respiratory illness and was feeling “perfect.” He and host James Corden also celebrated his recent 2021 Grammy Award nominations, which the Recording Academy unveiled last week.

The “Un Día” hitmaker is nominated in two categories: pop duo/group performance and Latin pop album for his February studio effort, “YHLQMDLG.”

“I am so happy and grateful for the academy and the fans — people who support me,” Bad Bunny said. “Wow. Singing in my language now — in Spanish — and being nominated to the Grammys ... I feel so proud. I’m happy.”

In addition to his Grammys success, music streaming giant Spotify recently crowned Bad Bunny its most-streamed artist of the year with more than 8.3 billion streams, followed by Drake, J Balvin, Juice Wrld and the Weeknd.

“That’s so crazy,” he told Corden. “Five years ago, I was so excited when I get my first — I don’t know — 5,000 plays? And now I am the No. 1 artist on Spotify around the world. ... I just feel grateful ’cause it’s a dream come true, and I’m doing what I love.”

Over the holiday weekend, Bad Bunny released a surprise new album, “El Último Tour del Mundo,” featuring Rosalía, Abra, Mora and Jhay Cortez, whose hit “Dákiti” collab with his fellow Puerto Rican musician has spurred a viral dance challenge on social media.

“I’m always working to surprise my fans,” Bad Bunny said. “I have been working on that album the last five, seven months ... I love this album — something different to my fans.”

The Latin Grammy winner capped his “Late Late Show” appearance with an intimate rendition of “Te Deseo lo Mejor,” from his latest studio collection, which arrived Thanksgiving night. Check out the full performance below.