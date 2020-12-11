Cyndi Lauper is hosting a TikTok holiday concert with pretty much every famous person

When the working day is done, be sure to catch Cyndi Lauper’s annual holiday special on TikTok Friday.

As countless entertainment events are going virtual amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” hitmaker is taking to the Gen Z-facing platform for this year’s Home for the Holidays concert, featuring a slew of celebrity guests.

The star-studded event will benefit Lauper’s True Colors United, an organization that provides resources to LGBTQ+ youth experiencing homelessness.

“It’s been a crazy year, but I am grateful for so many things — my immensely talented and generous friends who keep showing up for us year after year; the technology that is going to make it possible to bring our virtual concert to more people than ever; and all of our partners who help True Colors United do the work that we do,” Lauper said in a statement.

“The Home for the Holidays concert is 10 years and over 100 artists in, and has raised over three million dollars, which is beyond what I could have imagined when we began. ... And to all of the fans who watch, donate, and celebrate with us, you are family. And I thank you.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the show.



What time is the show, and where can I watch it?

Home for the Holidays will premiere exclusively on Lauper’s TikTok page on today at 5 p.m. Pacific. A rerun of the show will also be available to stream Sunday on the singer’s YouTube and Facebook accounts.

Who’s performing?

More like, who isn’t performing? The yuletide celebration boasts an A-list ensemble, including Dolly Parton, Bette Midler, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, Cher, LL Cool J, Phoebe Bridgers, Whoopi Goldberg and Taylor Swift, whose highly anticipated surprise album, “Evermore,” dropped Thursday night.

Rounding out the night’s participants are:

Adam Lambert

Amanda Shires & Jason Isbell

Billy Steinberg

Boy George

Brandi Carlile

Brittany Howard

Carson Kressley

Harvey Fierstein

Henry Rollins

Jackson Browne

Judy Gold

Justin Tranter

Kim Petras

King Princess

Kinky Boots

Meg Myers

Sharon Osbourne

Shea Diamond

Tom Kelly

Tracy Young

Youth Pride Chorus

How can I get involved?

Viewers are encouraged to donate to Lauper’s True Colors United by texting “TrueColors” to 24365 or visiting the organization’s website.

Donation links will be made accessible on TikTok, Facebook and YouTube, where Lauper will engage with fans during the show. And an “animated PSA” voiced by the “Time After Time” artist will introduce a global campaign, in partnership with the United Nations Human Rights Office, addressing homelessness in the young LGBTQ+ community.