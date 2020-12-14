FKA twigs thanks Sia for her support after accusing Shia LaBeouf of abuse

FKA twigs and Sia are standing together after the former accused Shia LaBeouf of physical and emotional abuse.

On Sunday, FKA twigs thanked Sia for sharing her own experience with the “Honey Boy” actor in response to FKA twigs’ recent lawsuit accusing ex-boyfriend LaBeouf of assault, verbal abuse and sexual battery.

The court filing also alleges that LaBeouf inflicted emotional trauma, which Sia cosigned Saturday on Twitter. The Australian pop singer and songwriter worked with LaBeouf on the music video for her 2015 song “Elastic Heart,” which also featured frequent collaborator and dancer Maddie Ziegler.

“I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single,” the “Chandelier” hitmaker wrote. “I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away.”

“Also I love you @FKAtwigs,” Sia added. ⁦⁩"This is very courageous and I’m very proud of you.”

i'm sorry @Sia this reinforces why i had to publicly share my experience. we need to support each other <3 https://t.co/0s5BJ9c7t3 — FKA twigs (@FKAtwigs) December 13, 2020

A day later came FKA twigs’ reply thanking Sia for speaking out.

“i’m sorry @Sia,” the “Cellophane” artist tweeted. “This reinforces why i had to publicly share my experience. we need to support each other ... love you back @Sia you’re an inspiration and thank you everyone for your love and solidarity.”

A representative for LaBeouf did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, FKA twigs filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf seeking damages for sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress. The document states that LaBeouf, who began dating the British musician after collaborating with her on 2019’s “Honey Boy,” repeatedly threatened her, became violent and gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

During what FKA twigs described as a “relentless abusive relationship,” LaBeouf allegedly choked her, slammed her against a car and locked her in a room when she tried to escape their home, among other transgressions. Another former girlfriend of LaBeouf’s also suffered abuse, according to the lawsuit.

“I am not in the position to defend any of my actions,” LaBeouf said in a statement to the New York Times, which first reported the lawsuit Friday. “I owe these women the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done.”

Responding to detailed accounts of his alleged abuse, LaBeouf also told the New York Times: “Many of these allegations are not true.”

LaBeouf has been arrested in the past for robbery, attempting to stab a neighbor, public intoxication, driving while intoxicated and other offenses.