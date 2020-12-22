Katy Perry or Zooey Deschanel? Even they admit they could be twins

Singer Katy Perry and actress-singer Zooey Deschanel went full meta in Perry’s new music video for “Not the End of the World,” capitalizing on the fact that they too think they look alike.

Perry cast her friend and doppelgänger in the video shortly after giving birth to her baby girl Daisy in August so that she could take a bit of maternity leave. While Perry couldn’t shoot the video herself because of postpartum life, she makes a brief cameo pushing a stroller that establishes the conceit for the irreverent project.

Perry-obsessed aliens accidentally kidnap the “New Girl” star thinking she’s the “Smile” singer and Deschanel has to play along in order to save the world — and the real Katy Perry — from destruction.

Perry, 36, and Deschanel, 40, who is half of the music duo She & Him, talked all about it during a virtual chat on Instagram Live Monday hours after the video premiered. They swapped stories and compliments about “their long history of twinning” and how Perry used it to her advantage when she moved to L.A. in the early aughts, when Deschanel’s star was rising.

“When I came to L.A., I was pretty much a nobody, and you were just like just getting so huge at that time. It was like Zooey Deschanel ran the world,” Perry said. “In that moment, I was so complimented to look like you. But I have to admit something to you. When I first got to L.A., I went to the club. A lot. And I wanted to get into the club but I had no money, I had no clout, I had nothing, and sometimes I would pose as you to get into the club.”

Incidentally, Deschanel knew all about this.

“People were like, ‘I saw you!’ But I’m such a goody two-shoes, and people kept going like, ‘I saw you out! Like, I made eye contact with you!’” Deschanel said. “Then everybody kept telling me about this girl Katy, ‘She looks just like you,’ and I’m like, ‘Who is this Katy?’”

She added: “And then when I first met you, I was so relieved because you’re so pretty, and I was like, ‘Oh, thank God. She’s so pretty.’”

Perry apologized for misrepresenting the “Elf” and “500 Days of Summer” star by getting “crunk” in the club. And Deschanel took it in stride, noting that the confusion was simply a compliment too.

Those clubbing days were all in the past, though, as the two moms spent much of their conversation swapping sweet stories about their kids and how difficult it was for Deschanel to don Perry’s wild costumes and live a day in her life.