Joining TikTok, Pink spotlights daughter Willow’s surprisingly fab singing voice

Pink’s daughter, Willow, helped her pop-star mom mark her TikTok debut Monday with a video that shows beautiful voices run in the family.

The video starts in the middle of a conversation in the kitchen. The 9-year-old, wearing a gray T-shirt emblazoned with a rainbow and smiley face, tells her mom, “Or I could just sing ‘Cover Me in Sunshine.’” Then she breaks into song.

“Cover me in sunshine / Shower me in good times/ Tell me that the world’s been spinning / Since the beginning and everything will be all right/ Just cover me in sunshine,” Willow sings.

When she’s done, the child confidently snaps her fingers, smiles back at her mom and says, “OK.” Pink, proud as can be, laughs and yells, “OK!”

Willow is a constant source of inspiration for the pop star, who made her daughter the subject of a moving speech when she received the Video Vanguard award at the 2017 MTV VMAs. Rather than succumbing to stifling beauty standards, Pink said, she encouraged her daughter to “help other people to change so that they can see more kinds of beauty.”

The girl is one of two children Pink shares with husband Carey Hart, and this TikTok mother-daughter collaboration marks a bright spot in the couple’s life. Last year, their 4-year-old son, Jameson Moon, was infected with the coronavirus and was bedridden for weeks.

“There have been many nights where I cried, and I have never prayed more in my life,” the singer said in an Instagram Live video chat in April. Describing her son’s symptoms, she said he had “all the things that scare the bejesus out of you as a mama.”