Yes, Sofia Coppola saw daughter Romy’s ‘rebellious’ TikTok video, and she thinks it’s ‘funny’

Sofia Coppola may have strict views about social media and privacy, but the filmmaker has to hand it to daughter Romy for going viral on TikTok.

Coppola told the Hollywood Reporter in an article published Wednesday that she was “raised to be so private” by her parents, filmmakers Francis Ford Coppola and Eleanor Coppola, but she said her kid’s infamous TikTok video was the “the best way for her to be rebellious.”

In March, 16-year-old Romy Mars shared a TikTok video of herself making vodka pasta sauce while she talked about her punishment for trying to get out of town. “I’m grounded because I tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on my dad’s credit card because I wanted to have dinner with my camp friend,” she said.

Romy, whose dad is Phoenix rocker Thomas Mars, Coppola’s husband, then said her “parents’ biggest rule” was that she cannot have public social media accounts. She explained, “They don’t want me to be a nepotism kid.”

The original clip — which has since been deleted from TikTok — spawned headlines, reignited “nepo baby” discourse and garnered praise in Coppola’s close circle.

“I got lots of compliments on her filmmaking,” the “Lost in Translation” director told THR. “And comedy. She’s funny.”

The Oscar-winning director and writer, who also has 13-year-old Cosima with Mars, added that she wasn’t too enthused about “people discussing my parenting publicly.”

Coppola explained in 2017 why she prefers to keep her daughters out of the spotlight, telling the Guardian she doesn’t “want them ever to be jaded.”

“I never saw the point of taking little kids to movie premieres and stuff. I just want them to have a childhood,” she said.