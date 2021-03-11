Adele finalizes divorce, shares custody of child with Simon Konecki

Pop musician Adele and philanthropist Simon Konecki have finalized their divorce.

According to documents obtained Wednesday by the Associated Press, Adele and Konecki have agreed to share legal and physical custody of their 8-year-old son, Angelo, and neither will receive spousal support. Additionally, the 32-year-old “Someone Like You” hitmaker has declined to pay child support to her 46-year-old ex-husband, who also has a daughter from a previous marriage.

After meeting in 2011 — around the time Adele released her hit album “21" — the Grammy winner and Konecki welcomed a baby boy in 2012. And during one of her acceptance speeches at the 2017 Grammy Awards, Adele confirmed her marriage to Konecki by referring to him as her husband.

Advertisement

In 2019, Adele filed a divorce petition in Los Angeles Superior Court a few months after the couple announced their breakup. Konecki is the founder of Drop4Drop, a nonprofit organization that provides resources to communities around the world without access to clean water.

“Adele and her partner have separated,” her representatives told the AP in 2019. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy.”

Last year, Adele made headlines by hosting an episode of “Saturday Night Live,” during which she made light of her musical hiatus and recent weight loss. In a sketch spoofing ABC’s popular dating competition program “The Bachelor,” Adele joked about her reputation while pining for a leading man played by “SNL” cast member Beck Bennett.

“I’m Adele Atkins. I’m 32. You may know me for being the singer Adele,” she said during the skit. “I’m here because I had a lot of heartbreak in life, first at 19, then sort of famously at 21 and then ever more famously at 25. ... I have a really good feeling about Ben K. It’s only night one, but I can already tell he’s going to be the next love of my life.”

Advertisement

The “Skyfall” singer, who has been working on her next album, last debuted new music in 2015 with her studio collection “25,” including smash singles “Hello,” “When We Were Young” and “Water Under the Bridge.”

And in January, the recording artist celebrated the 10-year anniversary of “21,” the album that swept the 2012 Grammy Awards and made her famous with earworms such as “Rolling in the Deep,” “Someone Like You,” “Rumour Has It” and “Set Fire to the Rain.”