Bad Bunny, a Royal Rumble breakout star, will take on the Miz at WWE’s WrestleMania

Bad Bunny is ready to rumble.

After throwing down like a pro at January’s Royal Rumble, the “Dákiti” rapper is returning to the ring for this year’s WrestleMania competition, the WWE announced Monday. A lifelong wrestling fan, Bad Bunny will face off against two-time Grand Slam champion the Miz during the first night of the event, streaming April 10 on NBC’s Peacock.

The WrestleMania announcement came shortly after the newly minted Grammy winner responded to the Miz’s challenge by bashing him with a guitar at WWE’s “Monday Night Raw.”

“I accept your challenge, b—,” Bad Bunny declared after breaking the instrument over his opponent’s back. “I will see you at WrestleMania.”

Earlier this year, Bad Bunny made his buzzy Royal Rumble debut by diving off the top rope of the ring and expertly taking down pro wrestlers John Morrison and the Miz. In the viral video, the self-proclaimed “greatest tag team of the 21st century” could be seen egging on the "Último Tour del Mundo” artist before being ejected from the ring by fellow wrestler Damian Priest and toppled by Bad Bunny.

WrestleMania could mark the latest 2021 victory for the Puerto Rican musician, who recently nabbed his first non-Latin Grammy Award for his 2020 studio effort, “YHLQMDLG.” Bad Bunny was nominated this year for pop duo/group performance and Latin pop or urban album.

“I’m very happy. ... I’m very proud,” said the performer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, while accepting the honor for Latin pop or urban album. “I want to thank every person in the world that listened to my music and supported my career and my ideas.”