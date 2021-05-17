Ariana Grande marries Dalton Gomez in private Montecito ceremony

Make that eight rings.

Over the weekend, “7 Rings” singer Ariana Grande got married to luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez in a “tiny and intimate” ceremony held at the former’s home in Montecito, the Los Angeles Times has confirmed.

“The room was so happy and full of love,” a representative for Grande told People on Monday. “The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

After a five-month engagement, Grande, 27, and Gomez, 25, celebrated their wedding with fewer than 20 people in attendance. Gomez proposed to Grande with a diamond-and-pearl ring in December after they began dating in January 2020 and quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Positions” artist has been engaged once before — famously to “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson after they dated for several weeks in 2018. The performers ended up calling off the engagement fewer than five months later.

In March 2020, Grande and Gomez made their relationship public by appearing in the music video for “Stuck With U,” a single recorded by the Grammy winner and fellow pop star Justin Bieber for coronavirus relief.

Last month, Grande shared a series of sweet photos with her soon-to-be husband in an Instagram post captioned, “my heart my person !!! thank u so much for being u.”