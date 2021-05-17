Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Music

Ariana Grande marries Dalton Gomez in private Montecito ceremony

Ariana Grande, in a ruffled gray dress, surrounded by Grammy awards.
Singer Ariana Grande arrives at the 2020 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Make that eight rings.

Over the weekend, “7 Rings” singer Ariana Grande got married to luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez in a “tiny and intimate” ceremony held at the former’s home in Montecito, the Los Angeles Times has confirmed.

“The room was so happy and full of love,” a representative for Grande told People on Monday. “The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

After a five-month engagement, Grande, 27, and Gomez, 25, celebrated their wedding with fewer than 20 people in attendance. Gomez proposed to Grande with a diamond-and-pearl ring in December after they began dating in January 2020 and quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Positions” artist has been engaged once before — famously to “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson after they dated for several weeks in 2018. The performers ended up calling off the engagement fewer than five months later.

In March 2020, Grande and Gomez made their relationship public by appearing in the music video for “Stuck With U,” a single recorded by the Grammy winner and fellow pop star Justin Bieber for coronavirus relief.

Last month, Grande shared a series of sweet photos with her soon-to-be husband in an Instagram post captioned, “my heart my person !!! thank u so much for being u.”

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

