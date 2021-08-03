DaBaby dropped from Austin City Limits festival after homophobic tirade

Another day, another festival cancellation for embattled rapper DaBaby.

“DaBaby will no longer be performing at Austin City Limits Music Festival — lineup update coming soon,” the ACL Festival Twitter account announced Tuesday morning.

The event, held in Austin, Texas, is the latest festival to drop DaBaby from its roster after homophobic and misogynistic statements he made at Rolling Loud in Miami on July 25. During his performance, he went on a tirade targeting gay men, mocking them for having oral sex and insinuating that those living with HIV/AIDS are unclean.

After spreading misinformation and spewing anti-LGBTQ+ comments, he sounded off on his Instagram story. Rather than issuing an apology, however, he doubled down on his comments, eliciting statements and outrage from collaborator Dua Lipa, Elton John, Madonna, and other high-profile critics.

As a backlash has brewed, DaBaby has been scrubbed from the festival lineups at Lollapalooza, Governors Ball and Day N Vegas.

On Monday, he issued a formal statement, writing,” Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes.... I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made.”