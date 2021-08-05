No, ‘Donda’ isn’t ready yet. But you can watch Kanye finish it live on Apple Music

Live from Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Kanye West is still finishing his highly anticipated 10th studio album, “Donda,” and you can watch him in real time.

Ahead of Thursday night’s official release party, Apple Music launched an additional livestream Wednesday inviting fans into the recording studio where the rapper is putting finishing touches on his latest studio effort.

After a significant delay, West is set to debut the album — for real this time — at the conclusion of a livestream event starting at 6 p.m. Pacific on Apple Music. Plenty of tickets to the in-person show in Atlanta, starting at $20 , are still available on Ticketmaster.

Last month, West debuted more than a dozen tracks off “Donda” at a lavish stadium concert, which was also streamed live on Apple Music. The album was originally set to drop shortly after but was later postponed to this week.

In the weeks following his anticlimactic preview performance, West has moved into Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where his team has arranged living quarters, a recording booth and a personal chef as he works to complete “Donda.”

According to Pitchfork, Apple Music’s continuous Kanye-cam — available now — contains footage of the Grammy winner’s setup inside the Atlanta venue, including a clock counting down to 12:30 a.m. Friday. (The time zone is unclear.)

As heard during last month’s premiere party, “Donda” includes several songs addressing his ongoing divorce from beauty mogul Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four young children.

It also features collaborations with Lil Baby, Pusha T, Playboi Carti, Roddy Ricch, Travis Scott and Jay-Z.

You can access all “Donda"-related livestreams here with an Apple Music subscription.