Advertisement
Share
Music

Yeehaw! Beyoncé lassos a cowgirl summer with new Ivy Park Rodeo collection

A woman with braided hair modeling a denim bodysuit and tracksuit, backed by flames
Beyoncé models a denim bodysuit and tracksuit from her forthcoming Ivy Park Rodeo collection.
(adidas x Ivy Park)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

Beyoncé channels her Houston roots for the latest collection of Ivy Park athletic wear.

In a major win for the “Yeehaw Agenda,” the prolific performer and Adidas dropped a fierce trailer Friday for their forthcoming Ivy Park Rodeo campaign, “inspired by the inimitable style and undeniable influence of Black cowboys and cowgirls.”

Throughout the fiery video, models — including the “Lemonade” artist herself — can be seen horseback riding, lassoing and straddling a bull swing while rocking an array of Ivy Park originals.

Music

Beyoncé partners with Adidas to relaunch her Ivy Park clothing brand

Beyoncé’s empire keeps growing.

Advertisement

Among the many rootin'-tootin’ new looks are a matching cow-print sports bra and legging set, colorful hoodies and sweatpants, as well as denim bodysuits, tracksuits and chaps — accessorized with bolo ties, gold belt buckles, spurred boots, bandit-style face masks and, of course, lots and lots of cowboy hats.

To really complete the Wild West theme, the promo also features a variety of high-concept sets peppered with flaming fences, tumbleweeds, horse ranches and rocky mountain landscapes.

According to an announcement from Adidas, the Ivy Park Rodeo collection “celebrates the formidable impact of Black men and women on American Western culture” by honoring the “oft-hidden history of Black pioneers within cowboy and cowgirl culture and their continued influence and impact on the American Rodeo.”

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA-AUGUST 21, 2017: Actress Laverne Cox, who is featured in the fall 2017 campaign for Beyonce,s activewear brand, IVY PARK, is photographed at the Sunset Marquis Hotel in West Hollywood on August 21, 2017. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)

Laverne Cox takes a starring role in Beyoncé’s new Ivy Park campaign

Comprising 58 pieces of adult apparel, five adult footwear styles and 13 assorted accessories, the line is derived from dark denim fabrics and washed heavy French terry materials. In addition to the garments highlighted in the teaser, the collection also includes a denim bucket hat and a small cotton canvas waist bag.

Beyoncé's fourth collaboration with Adidas — arriving six months after the success of their winter collection, Icy Park — debuts Aug. 19.

MusicFashion
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement