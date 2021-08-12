Jamie Spears agrees to step down as conservator of Britney Spears’ estate

Jamie Spears will step down as conservator of daughter Britney Spears’ estate, a position he has held since 2008, and go along with an “orderly transition” to a new conservator, according to court documents obtained Thursday by TMZ.

“We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed. It is vindication for Britney. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others,” the singer’s new attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told The Times in a statement.

After stating that there is no legal reason to have him removed — despite Britney Spears’ plaintive requests in recent months that her father be given the boot — the document filed by Jamie Spears’ legal team says he “does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests,” TMZ reported.

The document then attacked ex-wife Lynne Spears, the pop star’s mother, criticizing her lack of participation in the conservatorship, according to TMZ, and also stated that Jamie Spears had been “the unremitting target of unjustified attacks.” He is still contesting a petition seeking his removal.

The court on Monday rejected Britney Spears’ request to expedite a hearing about that petition. The next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 29.

“We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate,” Rosengart’s statement said, “and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future.”

Representatives from Jamie Spears’ legal team did not respond immediately to a request for comment Thursday.

Spears was conservator of his daughter’s estate and her person until 2019, when Jodi Montgomery was named interim conservator of the singer’s personal decisions. The singer has expressed her desire to end her conservatorship completely.

This story is developing...