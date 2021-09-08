Lana Del Rey’s ‘body is a map of L.A.’ in new ‘Arcadia’ music video

Say goodbye to your summertime sadness: A new song and music video from Lana Del Rey has arrived.

On Wednesday, the singer-songwriter released her latest single, “Arcadia,” and revealed key details about her forthcoming studio album, “Blue Banisters,” out Oct. 22.

As the title suggests, the languid new ballad and dreamy accompanying music video are love letters to Arcadia and Los Angeles, featuring fleeting images of downtown L.A., the Santa Monica Pier, the 101 and 405 freeways and other familiar locations.

“My body is a map of L.A. / I stand straight like an angel, with halo / Hangin’ out the Hilton Hotel windows / Screamin’, ‘Heyo, baby, let’s go,’” Del Rey sings on the track and in the video, which she directed.

“My chest, the Sierra Madre / My hips, every high and highway that you / Trace with your fingertips like a Toyota / Run your hands over me like a Land Rover.”

In addition to “Arcadia,” Del Rey’s eighth record will also include previously released tunes “Wildflower Wildfire,” “Text Book” and, of course, “Blue Banisters.”

The “Young and Beautiful” hitmaker’s upcoming studio effort comes less than a year after the arrival of her last, “Chemtrails Over the Country Club.”

“I guess you could say this album is about what it was like, what happened, and what it’s like now,” Del Rey wrote in a cryptic Instagram post Tuesday. “If you’re interested go back and listen to the first three songs I put out earlier. They chronicle the beginning.

"['Arcadia’] hits somewhere in the middle and by the time the record drops you will hear where we’re at today. As much as the on going criticism has been trying, it at least has pushed me to explore my own family tree, to dig deep, and to continue to exhibit the fact that God only cares about how I move through the world.”

In typical Del Rey fashion, the Grammy-nominated artist proceeded to take one last dig at her critics — which she has been known to do when responding to self-inflicted controversies and the occasional music review.

“And for all of the skepticism about feigning fragility and unreasonable explanations of not showing general accountability- I must say I’ve enjoyed moving through the world beautifully- as a woman with grace and dignity,” she continued.

“Thank you to my friends over the last 18 years who have been an example of attraction not promotion. I’ve never felt the need to promote myself or tell my story, but if you’re interested this album does tell it- and does pretty much nothing more.”

Rounding out the track list of Del Rey’s incoming album are “Interlude - The Trio,” “Black Bathing Suit,” “If You Lie Down With Me,” “Beautiful,” “Violets for Roses,” “Dealer,” “Thunder,” “Nectar of the Gods,” “Living Legend,” “Cherry Blossom” and “Sweet Carolina.” “Blue Banisters” is now available for pre-order on the musician’s website.

“In Arcadia, Arcadia,” she sings in the chorus of her most recent release. “All roads that lead to you as integral to me as arteries / That pump the blood that flows straight to the heart of me / America, America / I can’t sleep at home, tonight send me to Hilton Hotel / Across the hill, I’m a lost little girl / Findin’ my way to you, Arcadia.”