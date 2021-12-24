Advertisement
Music

Bad Bunny, The Simpsons star in a surprise new video, ‘Te Deseo Lo Mejor’

By Suzy ExpositoStaff Writer 
Animators of the hit American TV series “The Simpsons” have drawn their fair share of musical episodes over the years — from “Stop the Planet of the Apes” to “See My Vest” — but this Christmas, they honored a special request from Bad Bunny.

On Friday morning, the 27-year-old Latin superstar released an animated music video for his 2020 ballad “Te Deseo Lo Mejor,” or “I Wish You the Best” — which sees him drawn into the same universe as his favorite TV family.

In the surprise new video, Marge Simpson, fed up with husband Homer’s burgeoning social media addiction, abandons him — leaving him to cook his own meals and wallow in front of the television with little more than his phone and a Bad Bunny song to console him.

As a colorfully dressed apparition, Bad Bunny materializes out of Homer’s TV set and gradually becomes his life coach through song. At his concert, he finally convinces Homer to break up with his phone and make peace with his wife and kids.

“Te Deseo Lo Mejor” is on his most recent LP, “El Último Tour del Mundo,” which is nominated for música urbana album at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

Bad Bunny first hinted at the video on Instagram Thursday morning. First, he followed the Simpsons’ account on Instagram; then he promoted a new “Anniversary Trilogy” box set of vinyl LPs, featuring his first three full-length albums: 2018’s “X 100pre,” 2020’s “YHLQMDLG” and his last album, “El Último Tour del Mundo,” which was released in November 2020.

“With this pack we celebrate the third anniversary of my first album, ‘X 100PRE,’ the first anniversary of ‘El Último Tour del Mundo,’ and the historic success of ‘YHLQMDLG,’” he wrote on Instagram. “Tomorrow we’ll finish with a surprise to finally close out the cycle of this trilogy and prepare for the next in 2022. I love you! Thanks for everything!”
Suzy Exposito

Suzy Exposito is a music reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously spearheaded the Latin music section at Rolling Stone, and has written for NPR, Pitchfork and Revolver.

