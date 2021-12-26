Three members of BTS test positive for COVID-19 as Omicron variant spreads

Three out of seven members of global pop sensation BTS have tested positive for COVID-19 as the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to spread around the world.

The South Korean boy band’s record label, Bighit Music, recently announced that members RM and Jin tested positive for the respiratory illness Saturday evening, according to Billboard magazine. Their bandmate, Suga, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday.

All three performers received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in August, according to multiple reports. Representatives for BTS did not immediately respond Sunday to the Los Angeles Times’ request for comment.

Bighit told Billboard that Jin, 29, has experienced mild symptoms, including a light fever, while RM, 27, and Suga, 28, have been asymptomatic. All are self-isolating at home in South Korea, as recommended by health officials.

After traveling abroad, Jin took a couple of PCR tests that came back negative before showing flu-like symptoms Saturday afternoon and receiving a third PCR test that came back positive, Billboard reported.

RM and Suga, who both recently visited the United States, also tested positive while quarantining upon their return to South Korea.

Word of the band members’ diagnoses comes shortly after their management announced that BTS would be taking an “official extended period of rest” after performing four back-to-back concerts at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

The chart-topping musicians completed their final sold-out show in Inglewood Dec. 2 and have since commenced their vacations in order to recharge and prepare for the release of a “new album that will mark the beginning of a ‘new chapter,’” Bighit said earlier this month.

“We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest,” Bighit said.

“We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the fans who continue to cheer for BTS and they will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from their fans.”

In late November, BTS landed a Grammy nomination for pop duo/group performance but were shut out of the general field categories even after releasing three No. 1 singles this year.

The group’s smash hit “Butter” will compete against Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s “I Get a Kick Out of You,” Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco’s “Lonely,” Coldplay’s “Higher Power” and Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More” at the Grammys ceremony in January.