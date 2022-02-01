BTS’ Jimin recuperating after urgent appendectomy, positive COVID-19 test

K-pop star Jimin of global music sensation BTS is on the mend after undergoing emergency surgery for appendicitis and testing positive for COVID-19.

The 26-year-old singer and dancer was admitted to a hospital Sunday afternoon after experiencing sudden abdominal pain, according to a statement Bighit Music gave to Reuters. He underwent a “successful” surgery for acute appendicitis early Monday, according to the statement, which also circulated widely on social media.

Representatives for BTS did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ request for comment.

Jimin, born Park Ji-min, also had a mild sore throat and tested positive for COVID-19 on a PCR test administered at the hospital.

“According to the medical staff, the surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure,” the Bighit statement said. “He will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for COVID-19 in conjunction with postoperative care.”

Jimin was “making a speedy recovery, and had no contact with the other members during the infectious stage,” according to the statement.

Jimin is the fourth member of the South Korean ensemble to test positive for COVID-19. BTS members RM, Jin and Suga contracted the respiratory illness in late December. Those three performers received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in August. ( Jimin’s vaccination status was unclear.)

The hitmakers, whose songs include “Dynamite” and “Butter,” announced in December that they would be taking a break from performing for the first time since 2019. The announcement came after the group performed four back-to-back concerts at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

