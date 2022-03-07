Who’s the face of Harry Styles’ new beauty brand? Mick Fleetwood, obviously

Pop sensation Harry Styles and rock legend Mick Fleetwood have taken their cross-generational friendship to the beauty industry.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer, 28, has enlisted the 74-year-old Fleetwood Mac drummer — Styles’ musical hero and confidant — as the new face of his beauty and apparel brand, Pleasing, which Styles launched late last year.

“He’s a magical man,” Styles recently told Vogue. “Mick is someone who brings me — and countless others — great joy. I felt there couldn’t be a better embodiment of Pleasing, or a person who could so naturally capture the wizardry that we love.”

Advertisement

The campaign for the brand’s second micro-collection, Shroom Bloom, launched Monday, with Fleetwood at the front of the product launch that includes face and nail products and apparel that Styles says is “an intoxicating escape-evoking curiosity.”

Photographed by Anthony Pham, Fleetwood is portrayed as a psychedelic sorcerer of sorts. The British rocker is captured sporting a lavender, zebra-print suit accompanied by a purple top hat and wearing Pleasing nail polish. He peeks down from behind half-moon spectacles in one shot, strums a guitar in the next and lazes alongside an illustrated frog in a field of flowers and mushrooms in another.

The campaign, which features Pleasing T-shirts and a number of colorful manicures, was shot at Fleetwood’s home in Maui and his pet pig Tilly also makes an appearance, Vogue said.

Mick Fleetwood is part of Harry Styles’ Pleasing brand. (Anthony Pham / Pleasing)

As for how the musical mates came together, Fleetwood credits a 2014 One Direction concert at the Rose Bowl that his then-12-year-old twins insisted that he take them to.

“Eventually, the girls realized Dad was actually causing a bit of a commotion,” he said of being recognized at a meet-and-greet. Styles, who had been a lifelong fan, spotted the 6-foot-5 rocker at the show and introduced himself. (Styles is also friends with Fleetwood’s bandmate Stevie Nicks, who often speaks lovingly of the pop star in interviews.)

“Two factions from completely different worlds came together,” Fleetwood told Vogue, adding, “We really connected because it turned out Harry had been brought up around Fleetwood Mac’s music when he was a child. And so on and off for years we’ve had this passing-in-the-night relationship, which has included him doing Fleetwood Mac songs and doing countless little and big things with Stevie.”

Harry Styles poses in the press room at the 63rd Grammy Awards in 2021. (Jordan Strauss / Invision/Associated Press)

With the Pleasing campaign, Fleetwood is promoting the brand’s vision of genderless style and beauty, which Styles embodied in 2020 when he wore a Gucci gown as the first man to grace the cover of Vogue alone. And it’s a gender-norm-flouting movement that Fleetwood and his peers helped pioneer in the late ’60s and ’70s.

“When I think about what happened in my generation, we had a sense of freedom, a sense of feeling that what had happened before didn’t need to be repeated. Millions and millions of people in my world, our generation, saw that, felt that,” Fleetwood said.

“Don’t be judgmental and have fun with it,” he added. “That’s what Pleasing represents.”