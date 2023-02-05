Advertisement
Music

Mick Fleetwood says Fleetwood Mac likely won’t perform as a band after McVie’s death

A group of people smiling and posing with their arms around each other in a line
Recent addition Mike Campbell, left, and longtime Fleetwood Mac members John McVie, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie and Mick Fleetwood appear at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York 2019.
(Charles Sykes / Invision / Associated Press)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Fleetwood Mac no longer plans to perform together as a band after one of its longtime members, Christine McVie, died late last year. That’s what drummer Mick Fleetwood told The Times Sunday on the red carpet for the Grammy Awards.

Fleetwood said he plans to still perform, but “not as Fleetwood Mac.”

“I think right now, I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris,” Fleetwood said, referring to McVie. “I’d say we’re done, but then we’ve all said that before. It’s sort of unthinkable right now.”

Music

Fleetwood said surviving members of the band, past and present, are busy with other touring and performing duties, mentioning current members Stevie Nicks, Mike Campbell, Neil Finn and former member Lindsey Buckingham.

“They all get out and play, so I’m gonna be doing the same thing, finding people to play with,” Fleetwood said.

“Anyone out there?” he teased, leaning in to the camera before chuckling.

Music

McVie, a British vocalist and keyboardist, died at 79 on Nov. 30 after experiencing “a short illness.”

“This is a day where my dear sweet Friend Christine McVie has taken to flight... and left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that ‘song bird’ ... reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us,” Mick Fleetwood wrote shortly after her death.

“Part of my heart has flown away today. I will miss everything about you Christine McVie. Memories abound.. they fly to me.”

Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

