Mick Fleetwood says Fleetwood Mac likely won’t perform as a band after McVie’s death

Fleetwood Mac no longer plans to perform together as a band after one of its longtime members, Christine McVie, died late last year. That’s what drummer Mick Fleetwood told The Times Sunday on the red carpet for the Grammy Awards.

Fleetwood said he plans to still perform, but “not as Fleetwood Mac.”

“I think right now, I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris,” Fleetwood said, referring to McVie. “I’d say we’re done, but then we’ve all said that before. It’s sort of unthinkable right now.”

Fleetwood said surviving members of the band, past and present, are busy with other touring and performing duties, mentioning current members Stevie Nicks, Mike Campbell, Neil Finn and former member Lindsey Buckingham.

“They all get out and play, so I’m gonna be doing the same thing, finding people to play with,” Fleetwood said.

“Anyone out there?” he teased, leaning in to the camera before chuckling.

McVie, a British vocalist and keyboardist, died at 79 on Nov. 30 after experiencing “a short illness.”

“This is a day where my dear sweet Friend Christine McVie has taken to flight... and left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that ‘song bird’ ... reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us,” Mick Fleetwood wrote shortly after her death.

“Part of my heart has flown away today. I will miss everything about you Christine McVie. Memories abound.. they fly to me.”