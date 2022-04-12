Praise be! The Judds reunite with gospel-tinged performance at CMT Music Awards

Don’t you think it’s time that the Judds have finally returned to the stage?

A little more than a decade since their last tour, the legendary mother-daughter country duo made a comeback Monday night at the 2022 CMT Awards to perform their 1990 hit “Love Can Build a Bridge.”

Introduced by fellow country star Kacey Musgraves, the Judds were joined in their outdoor performance by a full gospel choir. Wynonna Judd’s powerful voice led their duet as Naomi joined her for the harmonies in the chorus.

It was as if the pair never took a break, as their voices jelled like old times.

At one point, Wynonna turned to her mother outside the Nashville Municipal Auditorium and said, “This is really happening,” before the choir walked onto the surrounding platform and harmonized alongside them. Their collective voices continued to grow stronger, ending the remarkable performance on a hopeful, heartfelt note.

Naomi Judd, left, and Wynonna Judd of the Judds perform at the 2022 CMT Music Awards. (Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)

Monday’s performance built on the duo’s long-awaited comeback. Earlier that day, the Judds announced a new tour, aptly titled the Final Tour, with special guest Martina McBride joining them. The tour launches in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Sept. 10 and will be stopping in 10 states. It wraps in Nashville on Oct. 28. (No California shows have been announced.)

“I’m excited to join the iconic duo @juddsofficial on this very special tour. Being asked personally by @countrymusichof members and friends, @Wynonna and @TheNaomiJudd, is a true honor and I feel very blessed. We are going to have some fun, that’s for sure!” McBride tweeted Monday.

It’s already been a big year for the Judds, who haven’t regularly performed together since 2011, apart from a Kenny Rogers celebration concert in 2017.

Last summer, the Country Music Hall of Fame elected the Judds, who launched their careers in the early 1980s, as inductees in a ceremony scheduled for this year. Their induction class also included Eddie Bayers, Ray Charles and Pete Drake.

The Judds have had 20 Top 10 hits and 14 No.1 hits on the Hot Country Songs Billboard chart, while also earning five Grammys, nine CMA awards and seven ACM awards, according to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Their CMT Music Awards reunion thrilled fans who took to social media to weigh in. Here are some of their reactions:

I tuned in just to be able to watch that performance by the #TheJudds. That's the classic country sound I love from my childhood. #CMTAwards — Crystal (@LeAnn038) April 12, 2022

Walked back in...The Judds are singing "Love Can Build A Bridge" with a choir. Let me go get my cigarette lighter so I can wave my arms. One of the prettiest songs in country music. #CMTAwards — Rob Durham (@durham_rob) April 12, 2022

Seeing The Judds perform on the CMT awards for the first time in 20 years made my 90s country loving heart so so happy 😍😍😍 — Jill Sharp (@onesharpgirl) April 12, 2022