Brandy gives Jack Harlow a history lesson on her legacy by updating his own song

The battle between Brandy and Jack Harlow is heating up, and somehow Fergie is caught in the middle.

Weeks after the rising rapper raised eyebrows by not recognizing Brandy’s voice on her song “Angel in Disguise,” the acclaimed R&B singer is firing back with a freestyle rap over his own No. 1 single, “First Class.”

As former Black Eyed Peas member Fergie spells out “G-L-A-M-O-R-O-U-S” in the background of the short song, Brandy re-coronates herself the queen, educating younger fans of her lasting impact on music.

“Painting pictures, Cinderella scriptures, but that don’t mean jack in the streets / Jack of all trades, now I’m here jacking for beats / ‘Queens’ canceled, but you can never cancel the queen,” she raps on the song, which went up on SoundCloud Wednesday.

The back-and-forth drama started earlier this month during Harlow’s appearance on “Ebro in the Morning” when the Hot 97 radio host quizzed Harlow on his musical knowledge.

Harlow sat in a stupefied silence while “Angel in Disguise” played, and after the host hinted to him that her brother “had an amazing sex tape” (with Kim Kardashian) and made a lot of people famous, Harlow asked, “Who’s Ray J’s sister?”

Brandy caught wind of the exchange on Twitter several days later, playfully hinting that a response was on the way.

“I will murk this dude in rap at 43 on his own beats and then sing [his] ass to sleep,” she quipped.

Harlow hasn’t yet responded to the track (or Brandy’s tweets). Meanwhile, Fergie hasn’t said a word about either song, including Harlow’s “First Class,” which features the “Glamorous” sample that Brandy used in her track. But Harlow recently revealed on a red carpet that he had heard Fergie “loved it.”