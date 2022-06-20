BTS’ new animated music video for ‘Yet to Come’ is too cute to handle

BTS proved the best was yet to come Sunday by releasing a second music video for the lead single off its new album.

The latest music video for “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” features cute animated versions of the South Korean boy band’s seven members: V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope. The first music video for the popular track came out less than two weeks ago.

In the video, the cartoon musicians trek across a desert landscape before joyously sliding and tumbling down some sand dunes. The opening scene appears to be directly inspired by its live-action predecessor, which also depicts the band members singing in the desert.

The new video deviates in the second act, which sees the cartoon septet board a friendly humpback whale to a tropical paradise where they fly planes, read books, play piano, cuddle with cats, paint landscapes and go fishing. Combined, the two music videos for “Yet to Come” have already amassed more than 103 million views on YouTube.

According to Billboard, Sunday’s video also doubles as an advertisement for the pop group’s forthcoming video game, “BTS Island: In the SEOM,” billed as a virtual space “for healing and relaxation.” The game is scheduled to launch on June 28.

The endearing promo comes shortly after BTS released its three-disc anthology album, “Proof,” comprising an array of greatest hits, remastered tracks, unreleased demos and new songs — including “Yet to Come.”

Last week, the stars of the beloved K-pop group announced plans to “spend some time apart” and embark on solo endeavors to show fans who they are as individual artists.

But a representative for the band quickly clarified that BTS is “not on hiatus” and will “remain active” while the singers “explore some solo projects” and continue to entertain their fans “in various different formats.”