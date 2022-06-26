J-Hope kicks off solo season for BTS with an upcoming album

Less than two weeks after BTS announced a hiatus to focus on solo projects, a release date for the first of said projects has arrived.

This weekend, Bighit Music revealed that J-Hope of BTS will drop a solo single on Friday, followed by a solo album on July 15. Though members of the South Korean boy band told fans earlier this month that they intended to separate for some time while pursuing their own music, their record label later clarified that the group would “remain active” amid their solo endeavors.

“I think we should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again,” J-Hope said recently at an annual dinner party celebrating BTS’ inception.

“I hope you don’t see this as a negative thing, and see it as a healthy plan. I think BTS will become stronger that way.”

J-Hope’s forthcoming album, “Jack in the Box,” will reflect his “aspirations to break the mold and grow further,” a press release teased. The rapper also confirmed the news via Instagram.

Considered the “lead dancer” of the septet, J-Hope is also a songwriter and music producer who has created various solo works. His first solo mixtape, “Hope World,” came out in March 2018, and his collaboration with Becky G, “Chicken Noodle Soup,” inspired a viral dance challenge on social media in September 2019.

Shortly after his album arrives, J-Hope will close out Chicago’s Lollapalooza on July 31 and become the first South Korean artist ever to headline a major U.S. music festival.

Artwork for J-Hope’s forthcoming solo album, “Jack in the Box.” (Bighit Music)

Remaining BTS members RM, Suga, V, Jungkook, Jin, and Jimin are also poised to release solo projects as part of the music act’s next chapter.

“When it comes down to each member, people don’t know who each of us are,” RM said earlier this month. “And since we’re singers, it’d be most effective if we showed that with our music or performance.”