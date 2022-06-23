Back on Instagram, Britney Spears shows off new house and new husband: ‘Life is good’

Britney Spears is back on Instagram after a weeklong hiatus ignited a host of conspiracy theories online.

The pop musician reactivated her account Wednesday to show off her new husband, Sam Asghari, and her new house, complete with a “sick” yard, a pool and a “hella fast” water slide.

“Haven’t been on my honeymoon yet,” Spears captioned the post, which includes a photo of the bikini-clad singer posing in the shallow end of the pool, as well as a video of Asghari diving into the deep end.

“Got married and moved into a new house around the same time … not the smartest thing to do … oh well it’s coming together … it’s so weird I wake up and everything is new … new pool … new kitchen … new bed … I think I’m in shock !!!”

After the Grammy winner’s Instagram page suddenly went dark last week — just days after she wed Asghari in Thousand Oaks — some speculated that ongoing Spears family drama prompted the “Toxic” hitmaker to abandon the app.

Around the time Spears exited Instagram, her father reportedly filed legal documents demanding that the performer sit for a deposition to answer questions about allegations she has leveled against him. The “Gimme More” artist also declined to invite her father, mother, sister and brother to her star-studded wedding earlier this month.

For what it’s worth, Spears did cryptically reference her family upon her Instagram return, writing, “my family has always had a way of letting me know … well I guess I have a pretty good way as well !!!”

Others hopefully interpreted Spears’ most recent Instagram cleanse as a signal that long-awaited new music from the vocalist was on the way, a la Beyoncé. But that doesn’t appear to be the case as Spears continues to adjust to her newfound freedom post-conservatorship.

“Figuring out a couple of things … I definitely like being outside but I also like being inside too,” Spears continued in Wednesday’s post.

“Change is so great … as my kids say … that’s fetch ... Since I’m so uncool … yes I will keep sharing … it keeps me on track ... I took a nice dip in my pool … it’s so bright and it has a nice chill spot … and a slide … I went down it 4 times already … I cut all my hair short and my husband just made me a steak … life is good.”