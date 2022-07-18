Controversy aside, Ricky Martin ‘absolutely’ will still play Hollywood Bowl this week

Ricky Martin is still scheduled to play back-to-back shows at the Hollywood Bowl this weekend amid allegations of domestic violence leveled by his 21-year-old nephew.

After Martin’s attorney denied “any kind of sexual or romantic relationship” between the entertainer and his nephew, the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” hitmaker is slated to make his Hollywood Bowl debut alongside the Los Angeles Philharmonic on Friday and Saturday.

Conducted by the L.A. Phil’s Gustavo Dudamel, the concert is billed on the Hollywood Bowl website as “an exhilarating night of ‘Livin’ La Vida Loca’ and many other international hits with the King of Latin Pop!” Tickets for the event are still available and range from $15 to $157.

Asked by The Times if Martin intends to perform at the iconic venue this weekend, a publicist for the musician replied in an email: “Absolutely.” A representative for the L.A. Phil also confirmed Monday that the shows will go on.

Martin, 50, has been embroiled in a controversy for the past week stemming from a restraining order filed against him under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law. Though the name of Martin’s accuser was not initially publicized, the performer’s brother later identified the petitioner as Martin’s nephew, according to Spanish news outlet Marca.

Before filing the restraining order, the petitioner reportedly dated Martin for seven months. According to Puerto Rican newspaper El Vocero, the complaint claims that Martin and the petitioner broke up recently, but Martin did not want to end the relationship and has repeatedly been seen loitering near the petitioner’s house. The legal document also notes that “the petitioner fears for his safety.”

Earlier this month, the “American Crime Story” actor released a statement via social media rejecting the “completely false allegations” outlined in the restraining order and vowed to “respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me.”

Martin has not addressed the situation further on social media, where he has been busy promoting his new EP, “Play,” which came out this month. His nephew also has not spoken publicly about the legal matter.

Last week, a lawyer for Martin maintained that “the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges” and vehemently quashed rumors of an incestuous relationship between the recording artist and his nephew.

“The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting,” Martin’s attorney, Marty Singer, said in a statement. “We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

A judge will decide at an upcoming hearing whether to lift or uphold the restraining order filed against Martin, who has been married to conceptual artist Jwan Yosef since 2017. According to TMZ, Martin is due in court Thursday — the day before his first show at the Hollywood Bowl.