Lil Durk will ‘take a break’ after onstage incident at Lollapalooza sends him to hospital

After Lil Durk was struck in the face with a pyrotechnic while onstage at Lollapalooza on Saturday, he announced he’ll be taking a break to heal.

While the rapper performed his verse from Pooh Shiesty’s song “Back in Blood,” a pyrotechnic inadvertently went off right underneath Durk’s feet, forcing him to stop his verse and cover his face. A few moments later, he bounced back, instructing the DJ to play Nardo Wick’s song “Who Want Smoke?” (on which Durk is featured).

The next day, however, Durk shared a photo of his bandages, which covered his right eye as he sat in the hospital.

“Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health,” Durk wrote on Instagram. “I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all.”

There was no word yet on how the pyrotechnic misfired on the stage. Durk was set to play at Boston’s TD Garden later this month, but didn’t specify if the show would go on. His 7220 Deluxe tour is set to kick off in September, with an October date at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium.

Durk is in the midst of a banner year, most recently featuring alongside Kanye West on Cardi B’s “Hot S—.” In March, he released his latest album, “7220,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 (his second straight album to do so).

Weeks before hitting the Lollapalooza stage, he closed out the first night at Rolling Loud Miami, bringing out West as a special guest days after he pulled out of his own scheduled headlining performance.