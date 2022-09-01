‘I’m ashamed’: Stacey Dash just found out DMX died last year and she’s very upset

Stacey Dash is paying tribute to fallen rapper DMX — more than a year after his untimely death.

The “Clueless” and “Renaissance Man” actor apparently learned of the legendary rapper’s April 2021 death this week and got emotional about his fate resulting from a cocaine-induced heart attack.

Dash, who was been candid about her past pill addiction, shared a video of herself Tuesday on TikTok and Instagram in which she appeared in tears over the year-old development.

“I was strolling through #tiktok and found a #DMX song that has saved me many times,” the 55-year-old wrote in the clip’s caption. “Suddenly it says #RIP i know I am late, i did not know he passed away, he #OD I am heartbroken - he was such a great guy.”

“I’m ashamed,” she added while weeping in the video, which was set to Kim Hitt’s song “You Don’t Know.” “I didn’t know. I didn’t know DMX died. I didn’t know... from a cocaine overdose.”

“I am, today, six years and one month clean and it breaks my heart,” she continued. “It breaks my heart that he lost to it. He lost. He lost to that demon of addiction. Please, please don’t lose.”

The former Fox News contributor later clarified (in the TikTok video’s comments section) that she missed news of the “Ruff Ryder’s Anthem” rapper’s death because she doesn’t “watch tv or read the news. So...🥺"

Reactions to her reaction were mixed. Instagram and TikTok users didn’t hold back with their comments, with some wondering if Dash was being earnest or if she was really that ... clueless.

“Girl!! Ma’am please delete this,” commented one Instagram user.

“Is this the trailer for Clueless 2,” commented a TikTok creator.

“you are the gift that keeps on giving, fr,” wrote a different user.

“Why is this so funny,” asked another.

“How she not know?? is she that ‘Clueless’ or out of touch with The Black Community?? I’m bugged out though, how come she looks like a Woman named ‘Karen’? " wrote TikTok creator 3rdegreeofficial, adding a video that quipped “had she been watching BET she would’ve known.”

Others weren’t as ruthless and some seemed genuinely compassionate, particularly relating to the addiction angle.

“Yes babe he was so encouraging with the words....a gift,” said another Instagram user.

“So sorry you didn’t know. Yes he was special creative soul... too young to lose,” added another.

“It’s wrong for anyone to presume you knew. Congratulations on your sobriety,” wrote a TikTok user.

Dash is no stranger to the 1990s rap and R&B music scene. While she didn’t appear in any of DMX’s music videos, Dash was in several others from the era, including Janet Jackson and Luther Vandross’ “The Best Things in Life are Free” from the soundtrack of her 1992 film “Mo’ Money” and “Emotional” by Carl Thomas in 2000. She also appeared in the “Kanye West: College Dropout — Video Anthology” in 2005 and Marques Houston’s “Favorite Girl” in 2007.