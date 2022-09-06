‘Exhaustion overtook me’: Justin Bieber calls off world tour again for health reasons

Justin Bieber is taking a break from his Justice world tour, again.

On Tuesday, the singer announced on his Instagram Stories that he had called off future shows to focus on himself. His announcement came a day after he completed a show at the Rock in Rio in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now,” the “Peaches” singer wrote in his statement. “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”

Bieber’s world tour kicked off Feb. 18 at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego and was supposed to run well into 2023, with the final show set for March 25 in Krakau, Poland. The singer’s next show was supposed to be in Santiago, Chile on Wednesday.

The Grammy winner was also supposed to make stops in South Africa, Israel, Singapore, the Philippines, Japan, Spain and the United Kingdom. Before his Tuesday announcement, Bieber previously canceled gigs in Washington, D.C., and Toronto because of health issues.

“I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world,” his statement to fans continued. “Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately.”

Bieber resumed his circuit of live performances in late July, nearly a month after he revealed his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis. In June, he told fans that the virus “attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.”

The Mayo Clinic said Ramsay Hunt occurs in people who have had chickenpox and is a shingles outbreak that affects the nerve near one ear and causes one-sided paralysis and hearing loss. It’s most common in people over age 60.

“So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously not capable of doing them,” Bieber said in his June video. “This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously my body is telling me I gotta slow down.”