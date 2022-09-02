Kanye West is back on Instagram — and already trashing the Kardashians and Davidson

Kanye West is back at it.

Adding to an already controversial year, the “Donda” rapper said what was on his mind Thursday in a number of since-deleted Instagram posts. According to TMZ, West took shots at the Kardashian family; ex-wife Kim Kardashian‘s former boyfriend, Pete Davidson; and the Gap clothing company.

West posted screenshots of text messages with Kim Kardashian, including one where her mother, Kris Jenner, begged the rapper “to please stop mentioning my name.”

“I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end,” Jenner said via Kardashian’s text.

West responded that his ex’s family “don’t have so so over my black children and where they go to school.”

“They will not do playboy and sex tapes. Tell your Clinton friends to come get me,” he wrote. “I’m here.”

In another exchange, West demanded that he and Kardashian speak in person. He also questioned Kardashian’s authority over their children’s schooling.

“Why you get say say. Cause you half white?,” he asked.

The schools in question are Los Angeles private school Sierra Canyon and West’s Donda Academy, a tuition-based school that says it “prepares students to become the next generation of leaders, thinkers and innovators.”

West made his preference clear Friday morning when he posted a potential schooling schedule for the four children he shares with Kardashian.

“Idea Kids 2 days at Donda and 3 at Sierra Canyon Or 3 days at Donda and 2 at Sierra Canyon Including field trips busing to educational places,” said the screenshot, which was captioned, “This is co-parenting.”

In another since-deleted post, West gave a shout-out to “Tristan Travis Scott” — referring to Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott and Scott Disick. All three men have fathered at least one child, respectively, with Kim Kardashian’s siblings Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. He used crude slang to describe the men as sperm donors and wrote, “We in this 2gthr.”

Meanwhile, Davidson — whose split from Kardashian was announced in August and who has been the subject of West’s wrath multiple times — had an entire post devoted to him. The rapper referred to the former “Saturday Night Live” star’s tattoos of his children’s initials.

“Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit,” West said.

As of Friday afternoon, only four posts remain on West’s Instagram, including the screenshot of a text exchange with Kardashian. The oldest post is a Thursday photo of students at Donda Academy. Another post touched on his issues with the Gap, which recently released a controversial collaboration with West’s Yeezy fashion line.

On Friday, West posted on Instagram again, this time a screenshot of a text message with someone identified only as DC. “We are we doing. You haven’t responded,” the unanswered text read.

“Yesterday was exhausting,” West wrote in the caption. “My grandmother used to say I’m tired But I ain’t weary.”