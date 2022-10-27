Oh, baby! Karol G is ‘grateful’ after visiting fan who gave birth at her Fresno concert

One attendee at Karol G’s concert at Fresno’s Save Mart Center on Tuesday took her fan devotion to another level, making it a night she won’t soon forget.

“A concert goer gave birth to a baby girl during the show,” the Save Mart Center announced in a Facebook post shared on Wednesday. “We are happy to report both baby and mom are doing great.”

The woman — identified by ABC7 as a Hanford resident named Norma — reportedly gave birth inside a bathroom at the Fresno arena on Tuesday night. Hours later, the Colombian pop-reggaeton star shared on Instagram that she paid the mother and her baby a visit at Saint Agnes Medical Center.

In one Instagram story, Karol said she learned a mother was giving birth during her performance of “El Makinon” and that she was excited to visit the family. She also shared a photo of the mother’s wrist, adorned with both hospital and concert wristbands.

“Anahi, the baby is incredibly healthy and beautiful!!! Her mommy is too and I’m speechless! Happy, blessed, and grateful for these incredible experiences that God adds to my life,” the singer wrote in another Instagram story translated from Spanish to English. “Here I am! Always loyal to your loyalty.”

The Save Mart Center said on Facebook that it was “over the top excited” to hear that the “Mamiii” musician visited her fan after the concert.

Karol G will next perform at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., and the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle before taking her "$trip Love Tour” to Vancouver. She’ll return to Los Angeles for a gig at Downtown’s Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 22, 2023. She performed there last weekend,