Here’s the updating, complete list of 2022 Grammy Award winners

The predictions for the 64th Grammy Awards are in and, with a diverse group of nominees, the Recording Academy will honor artists ranging from 95-year-old Tony Bennett to 19-year-old Olivia Rodrigo today in Las Vegas.

The ceremony will take place at the MGM Garden Arena and will be broadcast live at 5 p.m. Pacific on CBS while also streaming on Paramount+. The majority of the awards will be handed out during the Premiere Ceremony starting at 12:30. That portion of the program is hosted by Levar Burton, and the prime-time awards will be handled by Trevor Noah. The Grammys shifted from Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) due to rising COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant in January.

Leading the nominees (including many Filipino artists) this year is Jon Batiste with 11 nominations. Nominees in the album of the year category include Batiste’s “We Are,” Rodrigo’s “Sour,” the Bennett/Lady Gaga pairing on “Love for Sale,” Justin Bieber’s “Justice,” Doja Cat’s “Planet Her,” Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” Lil Nas X’s “Montero,” Taylor Swift’s “Evermore,” H.E.R.’s “Back of My Mind” and “Donda” by the now-not-performing Kanye West.

In 2021, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Megan Thee Stallion helped make the Grammy Awards a historic night. This year’s winners will be updated below.

Advertisement

Record of the Year

“I Still Have Faith in You” — ABBA

“Freedom” — Jon Batiste

“I Get a Kick Out of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches” — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right on Time” — Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” — Lil Nas X

“Driver’s License” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave the Door Open” — Silk Sonic

Album of the Year

“We Are” — Jon Batiste

“Love for Sale” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)” — Justin Bieber

“Planet Her (Deluxe)” — Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Back of My Mind” — H.E.R.

“Montero” — Lil Nas X

“Sour” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Evermore” — Taylor Swift

“Donda” — Kanye West

Song of the Year

“Bad Habits” — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

“A Beautiful Noise” — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)

“Drivers License” — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Fight for You” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Kiss Me More” — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

“Leave the Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

“Peaches” — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

“Right on Time” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Pop Duo/Group Performance

“I Get a Kick Out of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Lonely” — Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco

“Butter” — BTS

“Higher Power” — Coldplay

“Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat featuring Sza

Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Love for Sale” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“—Til We Meet Again (Live)” — Norah Jones

“A Tori Kelly Christmas” — Tori Kelly

“Ledisi Sings Nina” — Ledisi

“That’s Life” — Willie Nelson

“A Holly Dolly Christmas” — Dolly Parton

Pop Solo Performance

“Anyone” — Justin Bieber

“Right on Time” — Brandi Carlile

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Positions” — Ariana Grande

“Drivers License” — Olivia Rodrigo

Pop Vocal Album

“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)” — Justin Bieber

“Planet Her (Deluxe)” — Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Positions” — Ariana Grande

“Sour” — Olivia Rodrigo

Dance/Electronic Recording

“Hero” — Afrojack & David Guetta

“Loom” — Ólafur Arnalds featuring Bonobo

“Before” — James Blake

“Heartbreak” — Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

“You Can Do It” — Caribou

“Alive” — Rüfüs Du Sol

“The Business” — Tiësto

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

“Subconsciously” — Black Coffee

“Fallen Embers” — Illenium

“Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)” — Major Lazer

“Shockwave” — Marshmello

“Free Love” — Sylvan Esso

“Judgement” — Ten City

Contemporary Instrumental Album

“Double Dealin’” — Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal

“The Garden” — Rachel Eckroth

“Tree Falls” — Taylor Eigsti

“At Blue Note Tokyo” — Steve Gadd Band

“Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2” — Mark Lettieri

Rock Performance

“Shot in the Dark” — AC/DC

“Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)” — Black Pumas

“Nothing Compares 2 U” — Chris Cornell

“Ohms” — Deftones

“Making a Fire” — Foo Fighters

Metal Performance

“Genesis” — Deftones

“The Alien” — Dream Theater

“Amazonia” — Gojira

“Pushing the Tides” — Mastodon

“The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)” — Rob Zombie

Rock Album

“Power Up” — AC/DC

“Capitol Cuts — Live From Studio A” — Black Pumas

“No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1” — Chris Cornell

“Medicine at Midnight” — Foo Fighters

“McCartney III” — Paul McCartney

Rock Song

“All My Favorite Songs” — Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)

“The Bandit” — Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings of Leon)

“Distance” — Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth Wvh)

“Find My Way” — Paul McCartney, songwriter (Paul McCartney)

“Waiting on a War” — Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Alternative Music Album

“Shore” — Fleet Foxes

“If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” — Halsey

“Jubilee” — Japanese Breakfast

“Collapsed in Sunbeams” — Arlo Parks

“Daddy’s Home” — St. Vincent

R&B Performance

“Lost You” — Snoh Aalegra

“Peaches” — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Damage” — H.E.R.

“Leave the Door Open” — Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings” — Jazmine Sullivan

Traditional R&B Performance

“I Need You” — Jon Batiste

“Bring It on Home to Me” — BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal

“Born Again” — Leon Bridges featuring Robert Glasper

“Fight for You” — H.E.R.

“How Much Can a Heart Take” — Lucky Daye featuring Yebba

Progressive R&B Album

“New Light” — Eric Bellinger

“Something to Say” — Cory Henry

“Mood Valiant” — Hiatus Kaiyote

“Table for Two” — Lucky Daye

“Dinner Party: Dessert” — Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

“Studying Abroad: Extended Stay” — Masego

R&B Song

“Damage” — Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Good Days” — Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)

“Heartbreak Anniversary” — Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas & Varren Wade, songwriters (Giveon)

“Leave the Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile Ii & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“Pick Up Your Feelings” — Denisia “Blue June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany

“Chi” — Coney, Michael Holmes & Jazmine Sullivan, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

R&B Album

“Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies” — Snoh Aalegra

“We Are” — Jon Batiste

“Gold-Diggers Sound” — Leon Bridges

“Back of My Mind” — H.E.R.

“Heaux Tales” — Jazmine Sullivan

Rap Performance

“Family Ties” — Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Up” — Cardi B

“My. Life” — J. Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray

“Way 2 Sexy” — Drake featuring Future & Young Thug

“Thot S***” — Megan Thee Stallion

Melodic Rap Performance

“Pride. Is. The. Devil” — J. Cole featuring Lil Baby

“Need to Know” — Doja Cat

“Industry Baby” — Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

“Wusyaname” — Tyler, The Creator featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign

“Hurricane” — Kanye West featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby

Rap Album

“The Off-Season” — J. Cole

“Certified Lover Boy” — Drake

“King’s Disease Ii” — Nas

“Call Me If You Get Lost” — Tyler, The Creator

“Donda” — Kanye West

Rap Song

“Bath Salts” — Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX featuring Jay-Z & Nas)

“Best Friend” — Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie featuring Doja Cat)

“Family Ties” — Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar)

“Jail” — Dwayne Abernathy Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West featuring Jay-Z)

“My. Life” — Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole featuring 21 Savage & Morray)

Country Solo Performance

“Forever After All” — Luke Combs

“Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton

“All I Do Is Drive” — Jason Isbell

“Camera Roll” — Kacey Musgraves

“You Should Probably Leave” — Chris Stapleton

Country Duo/Group Performance

“If I Didn’t Love You” — Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“Younger Me” — Brothers Osborne

“Glad You Exist” — Dan + Shay

“Chasing After You” — Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” — Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Country Album

“Skeletons” — Brothers Osborne

“Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton

“The Marfa Tapes” — Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram

“The Ballad of Dood & Juanita” — Sturgill Simpson

“Starting Over” — Chris Stapleton

Country Song

“Better Than We Found It” — Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

“Camera Roll” — Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“Cold” — Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

“Country Again” — Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

“Fancy Like” — Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

“Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

Best New Age Album

“Brothers” — Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton

“Divine Tides” — Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej

“Pangaea” — Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone

“Night + Day” — Opium Moon

“Pieces of Forever” — Laura Sullivan

Improvised Jazz Solo

“Sackodougou” — Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah, Soloist. Track from: “The Hands of Time” (Weedie Braimah)

“Kick Those Feet” — Kenny Barron, Soloist. Track from: “Songs From My Father” (Gerry Gibbs Thrasher Dream Trios)

“Bigger Than Us” — Jon Batiste, Soloist. Track from: “Soul” (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Various Artists)

“Absence” — Terence Blanchard, Soloist. Track from: “Absence” (Terence Blanchard featuring the E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet)

“Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)” — Chick Corea, Soloist. Track from: “Akoustic Band Live” (Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl)

Jazz Instrumental Album

“Jazz Selections: Music From and Inspired by Soul” — Jon Batiste

“Absence” — Terence Blanchard featuring the E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet

“Skyline” — Ron Carter, Jack Dejohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

“Akoustic Band Live” — Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl

“Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)” — Pat Metheny

Large Jazz Ensemble Album

“Live at Birdland!” — The Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart

“Dear Love” — Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force

“For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver” — Christian McBride Big Band

“Swirling” — Sun Ra Arkestra

“Jackets Xl” — Yellowjackets + Wdr Big Band

Latin Jazz Album

“Mirror Mirror” — Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

“The South Bronx Story” — Carlos Henriquez

“Virtual Birdland” — Arturo O’farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

“Transparency” — Dafnis Prieto Sextet

“El Arte Del Bolero” — Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

Gospel Performance/Song

“Voice of God” — Dante Bowe Ffaturing Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore; Dante Bowe, Tywan Mack, Jeff Schneeweis & Mitch Wong, songwriters

“Joyful” — Dante Bowe; Dante Bowe & Ben Schofield, songwriters

“Help” — Anthony Brown & Group Therapy; Anthony Brown & Darryl Woodson, songwriters

“Never Lost” — Cece Winans

“Wait on You” — Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, songwriters

Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“We Win” — Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn & Justin Smith, songwriters

“Hold Us Together (HOPE Mix)” — H.E.R. & Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile & H.E.R., songwriters

“Man of Your Word” — Chandler Moore & Kj Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess & Chandler Moore, songwriters

“Believe for It” — Cece Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, Cece Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters

“Jireh” — Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, songwriters

Gospel Album

“Changing Your Story” — Jekalyn Carr

“Royalty: Live at the Ryman” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition” — Maverick City Music

“Jonny X Mali: Live in LA” — Jonathan Mcreynolds & Mali Music

“Believe for It” — Cece Winans

Contemporary Christian Music Album

“No Stranger” — Natalie Grant

“Feels Like Home Vol. 2” — Israel & New Breed

“The Blessing (Live)” — Kari Jobe

“Citizen of Heaven (Live)” — Tauren Wells

“Old Church Basement” — Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

Roots Gospel Album

“Alone With My Faith” — Harry Connick Jr.

“That’s Gospel, Brother” — Gaither Vocal Band

“Keeping On” — Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

“Songs for the Times” — The Isaacs

“My Savior” — Carrie Underwood

Latin Pop Album

“Vértigo” — Pablo Alborán

“Mis Amores” — Paula Arenas

“Hecho A La Antigua” — Ricardo Arjona

“Mis Manos” — Camilo

“Mendó” — Alex Cuba

“Revelación” — Selena Gomez

Música Urbana Album

“Afrodisíaco” — Rauw Alejandro

“El Último Tour Del Mundo” — Bad Bunny

“Jose” — J Balvin

“Kg0516” — Karol G

“Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8” — Kali Uchis

Latin Rock or Alternative Album

“Deja” — Bomba Estéreo

“Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer” (Deluxe Edition) — Diamante Eléctrico

“Origen” — Juanes

“Calambre” — Nathy Peluso

“El Madrileño” — C. Tangana

“Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia” — Zoé

Regional Mexican Music Album (including Tejano)

“Antología De La Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2” — Aida Cuevas

“A Mis 80’S” — Vicente Fernández

“Seis” — Mon Laferte

“Un Canto Por México, Vol. Ii” — Natalia Lafourcade

“Ayayay! (Super Deluxe)” — Christian Nodal

Tropical Latin Album

“Salswing!” — Rubén Blades Y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

“En Cuarentena” — El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico

“Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso“ — Aymée Nuviola

“Colegas” — Gilberto Santa Rosa

“Live in Peru” — Tony Succar

American Roots Performance

“Cry” — Jon Batiste

“Love and Regret” — Billy Strings

“I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free” — The Blind Boys of Alabama & Béla Fleck

“Same Devil” — Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile

“Nightflyer” — Allison Russell

American Roots Song

“Avalon” — Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson & Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi)

“Call Me a Fool” — Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June featuring Carla Thomas)

“Cry” — Jon Batiste & Steve Mcewan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

“Diamond Studded Shoes” — Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan & Yola, songwriters (Yola)

“Nightflyer” — Jeremy Lindsay & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)

Americana Album

“Downhill From Everywhere” — Jackson Browne

“Leftover Feelings” — John Hiatt With the Jerry Douglas Band

“Native Sons” — Los Lobos

“Outside Child” — Allison Russell

“Stand for Myself” — Yola

Bluegrass Album

“Renewal” — Billy Strings

“My Bluegrass Heart” — Béla Fleck

“A Tribute to Bill Monroe” — The Infamous Stringdusters

“Cuttin’ Grass - Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions) — Sturgill Simpson

“Music Is What I See” — Rhonda Vincent

Traditional Blues Album

“100 Years Of Blues” — Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite

“Traveler’s Blues” — Blues Traveler

“I Be Trying” — Cedric Burnside

“Be Ready When I Call You” — Guy Davis

“Take Me Back” — Kim Wilson

Contemporary Blues Album

“Delta Kream” — The Black Keys featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown

“Royal Tea” — Joe Bonamassa

“Uncivil War” — Shemekia Copeland

“Fire It Up” — Steve Cropper

“662” — Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Folk Album

“One Night Lonely [Live]” — Mary Chapin Carpenter

“Long Violent History” — Tyler Childers

“Wednesday” (Extended Edition) — Madison Cunningham

“They’re Calling Me Home” — Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

“Blue Heron Suite” — Sarah Jarosz

Regional Roots Music Album

“Live in New Orleans!” — Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul

“Bloodstains & Teardrops” — Big Chief Monk Boudreaux

“My People” — Cha Wa

“Corey Ledet Zydeco” — Corey Ledet Zydeco

“Kau Ka Pe’a” — Kalani Pe’a

Reggae Album

“Pamoja” — Etana

“Positive Vibration” — Gramps Morgan

“Live N Livin” — Sean Paul

“Royal” — Jesse Royal

“Beauty in the Silence” — Soja

“10” — Spice

Global Music Performance

“Mohabbat” — Arooj Aftab

“Do Yourself” — Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy

“Pà Pá Pà” — Femi Kuti

“Blewu” — Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo

“Essence” — Wizkid featuring Tems

Global Music Album

“Voice of Bunbon, Vol. 1” — Rocky Dawuni

“East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert” — Daniel Ho & Friends

“Mother Nature” — Angelique Kidjo

“Legacy +” — Femi Kuti and Made Kuti

“Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition” — Wizkid

Children’s Music Album

“Actívate” — 123 Andrés

“All One Tribe” — 1 Tribe Collective

“Black to the Future” — Pierce Freelon

“A Colorful World” — Falu

“Crayon Kids” — Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band

Spoken Word Album (includes Poetry, Audio Books and Storytelling)

“Aftermath” — Levar Burton

“Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis” — Don Cheadle

“Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago” — J. Ivy

“8:46” — Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman

“A Promised Land” — Barack Obama

Comedy Album

“The Comedy Vaccine” — Lavell Crawford

“Evolution” — Chelsea Handler

“Sincerely Louis C.K.” — Louis C.K.

“Thanks for Risking Your Life” — Lewis Black

“The Greatest Average American” — Nate Bargatze

“Zero F**s Given” — Kevin Hart

Musical Theater Album

“Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella” — Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber & Greg Wells, Producers; Andrew Lloyd Webber & David Zippel, composers/lyricists (original album cast)

“Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers” — Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman & Steven Sater, Producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater, lyricist (world premiere cast)

“Girl From the North Country” — Simon Hale, Conor Mcpherson & Dean Sharenow, producers (Bob Dylan, composer & lyricist) (original Broadway cast)

“Les Misérables: The Staged Concert” (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording) — Cameron Mackintosh, Lee McCutcheon & Stephen Metcalfe, producers (Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel & Trevor Nunn, Lyricists) (The 2020 Les Misérables Staged Concert Company)

“Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots” — Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri & Stephen Schwartz, Producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist) (World Premiere Cast)

“The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical” — Emily Bear, Producer; Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, composers/lyricists (Barlow & Bear)

Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Cruella” — (various artists)

“Dear Evan Hansen” — (various artists)

“In the Heights” — (various artists)

“One Night in Miami...” — (various artists)

“Respect” — Jennifer Hudson

“Schmigadoon! Episode 1” — (various artists)

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday” — Andra Day

Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Bridgerton” — Kris Bowers, Composer

“Dune” — Hans Zimmer, Composer

“The Mandalorian”: Season 2 - Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16) — Ludwig Göransson, composer

“The Queen’s Gambit” — Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer

“Soul” — Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers

Song Written for Visual Media

“Agatha All Along” [From “Wandavision” Episode 7] — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White)

“All Eyes on Me [From “Inside”] — Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham)

“All I Know So Far” [From “Pink: All I Know So Far”] — Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Pink)

“Fight for You” [From “Judas and the Black Messiah”] — Dernst Emile Ii, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, Songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” [From “Respect”] — Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King, Songwriters (Jennifer Hudson)

“Speak Now” [From “One Night in Miami...”] — Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr., songwriters (Leslie Odom Jr.)

Instrumental Composition

“Beautiful Is Black” — Brandee Younger, composer (Brandee Younger)

“Cat And Mouse” — Tom Nazziola, composer (Tom Nazziola)

“Concerto for Orchestra: Finale” — Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & Czech National Symphony Orchestra featuring Antonio Sánchez & Derrick Hodge)

“Dreaming in Lions: Dreaming in Lions” — Arturo O’farrill, composer (Arturo O’farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble)

“Eberhard” — Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays)

Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Chopsticks” — Bill O’connell, arranger (Richard Baratta)

“For the Love of a Princess” (from “Braveheart”) — Robin Smith, Arranger (Hauser, London Symphony Orchestra & Robin Smith)

“Infinite Love” — Emile Mosseri, arranger (Emile Mosseri)

“Meta Knight’s Revenge (from “Kirby Superstar”) — Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, Arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band featuring Button Masher)

“The Struggle Within” — Gabriela Quintero & Rodrigo Sanchez, arrangers (Rodrigo Y Gabriela)

Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“The Bottom Line” — Ólafur Arnalds, Arranger (Ólafur Arnalds & Josin)

“A Change Is Gonna Come” — Tehillah Alphonso, arranger (Tonality & Alexander Lloyd Blake)

“The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

“Eleanor Rigby” — Cody Fry, Arranger (Cody Fry)

“To the Edge of Longing (Edit Version)” — Vince Mendoza, Arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock)

Recording Package

“American Jackpot / American Girls” — Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly)

“Carnage” — Nick Cave & Tom Hingston, art directors (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis)

“Pakelang” — Li Jheng Han & Yu, Wei, art directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & the Chairman Crossover Big Band)

“Serpentine Prison” — Dayle Doyle, art director (Matt Berninger)

“Zeta” — Xiao Qing Yang, art director (Soul of Ears)

Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

“All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition” — Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison & Olivia Harrison, art directors (George Harrison)

“Color Theory” — Lordess Foudre & Christopher Leckie, art directors (Soccer Mommy)

“The Future Bites” (Limited Edition Box Set) — Simon Moore, art director (Steven Wilson)

“77-81” — Dan Calderwood & Jon King, art directors (Gang Of Four)

“Swimming in Circles” — Ramón Coronado & Marshall Rake, art directors (Mac Miller)

Album Notes

“Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas” — Ann-Katrin Zimmermann, album notes writer (Sunwook Kim)

“The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966” — Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (Louis Armstrong)

“Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology” — Kevin Howes, album notes writer (Willie Dunn)

“Etching the Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895” — David Giovannoni, Richard Martin & Stephan Puille, album notes writers (various artists)

“The King of Gospel Music: The Life and Music of Reverend James Cleveland” — Robert Marovich, Album Notes Writer (various artists)

Historical Album

“Beyond the Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings” — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Nancy Conforti, Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Marian Anderson)

“Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895” — Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producer; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

“Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History of the World’s Music” — April Ledbetter, Steven Lance Ledbetter & Jonathan Ward, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

“Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)” — Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)

“Sign O’ the Times (Super Deluxe Edition) — Trevor Guy, Michael Howe & Kirk Johnson, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince)

Engineered Album, Non-Classical

“Cinema” — Josh Conway, Marvin Figueroa, Josh Gudwin, Neal H Pogue & Ethan Shumaker, engineers; Joe Laporta, mastering engineer (The Marías)

“Dawn” — Thomas Brenneck, Zach Brown, Elton “L10MixedIt” Chueng, Riccardo Damian, Tom Elmhirst, Jens Jungkurth, Todd Monfalcone, John Rooney & Smino, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Yebba)

“Hey What” — Bj Burton, engineer; Bj Burton, m,astering engineer (Low)

“Love for Sale” — Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman & Billy Cumella, engineers; Greg Calbi & Steve Fallone, mastering engineers (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga)

“Notes With Attachments” — Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers; Greg Koller, mastering engineer (Pino Palladino & Blake Mills)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Remixed Recording

“Back to Life (Booker T Kings Of Soul Satta Dub) — Booker T, Remixer (Soul II Soul)

“Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)” — Spencer Bastin, Remixer (Papa Roach)

“Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)” — Tracy Young, Remixer (K.D. Lang)

“Inside Out (3Sscape Drm Remix)” — 3scape Drm, Remixer (Zedd & Griff)

“Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)” — Dave Audé, Remixer (Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande)

“Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)” — Mike Shinoda, Remixer (Deftones)

“Talks (Mura Masa Remix)” — Alexander Crossan, Remixer (PVA)

Immersive Audio Album

“Alicia” — George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer (Alicia Keys)

“Clique” — Jim Anderson & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mix engineers; Bob Ludwig, immersive mastering engineer; Jim Anderson, immersive producer (Patricia Barber)

“Fine Line” — Greg Penny, immersive mix engineer; Greg Penny, immersive mastering engineer; Greg Penny, immersive producer (Harry Styles)

“The Future Bites” — Jake Fields & Steven Wilson, immersive mix engineers; Bob Ludwig, immersive mastering engineer; Steven Wilson, immersive producer (Steven Wilson)

“Stille Grender” — Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor)

Immersive Audio Album

“Bolstad: Tomba Sonora” — Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Stemmeklang)

“Dear Future Self (DOLBY Atmos Mixes)” — Fritz Hilpert, immersive mix engineer; Jason Banks, Fritz Hilpert & David Ziegler, immersive mastering engineers; Tom Ammerman, Arno Kammermeier & Walter Merziger, immersive producers (Booka Shade)

“Fryd” — Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Tove Ramlo-Ystad & Cantus)

“Mutt Slang Ii - A Wake of Sorrows Engulfed in Rage” — Elliot Scheiner, immersive mix engineer; Darcy Proper, immersive mastering engineer; Alain Mallet & ElliotScheiner, immersive producers (Alain Mallet)

“Soundtrack of the American Soldier” — Leslie Ann Jones, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Dan Merceruio, immersive producer (Jim R. Keene & the United States Army Field Band)

Engineered Album, Classical

“Archetypes” — Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Bill Maylone, mastering engineer (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)

“Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears” — Richard King, engineer (Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax)

“Beethoven: Symphony No. 9” — Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

“Chanticleer Sings Christmas” — Leslie Ann Jones, engineer (Chanticleer)

“Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand’” — Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, Engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke Mcendarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Steven Epstein

David Frost

Elaine Martone

Judith Sherman

Orchestral Performance

“Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre” — Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)

“Beethoven: Symphony No. 9” — Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

“Muhly: Throughline” — Nico Muhly, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

“Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

“Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem Of Ecstasy” — Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony Orchestra)

Opera Recording

“Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle” — Susanna Mälkki, conductor; Mika Kares & Szilvia Vörös; Robert Suff, producer (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)

“Glass: Akhnaten” — Karen Kamensek, conductor; J’nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Zachary James & Dísella Lárusdóttir; David Frost, producer (the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; the Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

“Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen” — Simon Rattle, conductor; Sophia Burgos, Lucy Crowe, Gerald Finley, Peter Hoare, Anna Lapkovskaja, Paulina Malefane, Jan Martinik & Hanno Müller-Brachmann; Andrew Cornall, producer (London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & Lso Discovery Voices)

“Little: Soldier Songs” — Corrado Rovaris, conductor; Johnathan Mccullough; James Darrah & John Toia, producers (the Opera Philadelphia Orchestra)

“Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites” — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Karen Cargill, Isabel Leonard, Karita Mattila, Erin Morley & Adrianne Pieczonka; David Frost, producer (the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; the Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Choral Performance

“It’s a Long Way” — Matthew Guard, conductor (Jonas Budris, Carrie Cheron, Fiona Gillespie, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Megan Roth, Alissa Ruth Suver & Dana Whiteside; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

“Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand’” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz & Luke Mcendarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan Mckinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O’neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus & Pacific Chorale)

“Rising W/The Crossing” — Donald Nally, conductor (International Contemporary Ensemble & Quicksilver; The Crossing)

”Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons” — Kaspars Putniņš, conductor; Heli Jürgenson, chorus master (Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir)

“Sheehan: Liturgy of Saint John Chrysostom” — Benedict Sheehan, conductor (Michael Hawes, Timothy Parsons & Jason Thoms; the Saint Tikhon Choir)

“The Singing Guitar” — Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Estelí Gomez; Austin Guitar Quartet, Douglas Harvey, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet & Texas Guitar Quartet; Conspirare)

Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

“Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By“ — Walking Jack Quartet

“Akiho: Seven Pillars” — Sandbox Percussion

“Archetypes” — Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion

“Beethoven: Cello Sonatas - Hope Amid Tears” — Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax

“Bruits” — Imani Winds

Classical Instrumental Solo

“Alone Together” — Jennifer Koh

“An American Mosaic” — Simone Dinnerstein

“Bach: Sonatas & Partitas” — Augustin Hadelich

“Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos” — Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, Conductor (The Knights)

“Mak Bach” — Mak Grgić

“Of Power” — Curtis Stewart

Classical Solo Vocal Album

“Confessions” — Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier, pianist

“Dreams of a New Day - Songs by Black Composers” — Will Liverman; Paul Sánchez, pianist

“Mythologies” — Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann (Virginie D’avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto & Emilio D. Miler)

“Schubert: Winterreise” — Joyce Didonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist

“Unexpected Shadows” — Jamie Barton; Jake Heggie, pianist (Matt Haimovitz)

Best Classical Compendium

“American Originals - A New World, A New Canon” — Agave & Reginald L. Mobley; Geoffrey Silver, producer

“Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces for Orchestra” — Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer

“Cerrone: The Arching Path” — Timo Andres & Ian Rosenbaum; Mike Tierney, producer

“Plays” — Chick Corea; Chick Corea & Birnie Kirsh, producers

“Women Warriors - The Voices of Change” — Amy Andersson, conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson & Lolita Ritmanis, producers

Contemporary Classical Composition

“Akiho: Seven Pillars” — Andy Akiho, composer (Sandbox Percussion)

“Andriessen: The Only One” — Louis Andriessen, composer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Nora Fischer & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

“Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes” — Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin & David Skidmore, composers (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion)

“Batiste: Movement 11'” — Jon Batiste, composer (Jon Batiste)

“Shaw: Narrow Sea” — Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish & Sō Percussion)

Music Video

“Shot in the Dark” — AC/DC

“Freedom” — Jon Batiste

“I Get a Kick Out of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches” — Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon Collin Tilley, video director

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Lil Nas X

“Good 4 U” — Olivia Rodrigo

Music Film

“Inside” — Bo Burnham

“David Byrne’s American Utopia” — David Byrne

“Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” — Billie Eilish

“Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix in Maui” — Jimi Hendrix

“Summer of Soul” (various artists)