Jonas Brothers, Pitbull playing free L.A. concerts for college football championship

With the Los Angeles area hosting the College Football Playoff National Championship, the Banc of California Stadium will host a bevy of free concerts featuring the Jonas Brothers, Pitbull, Em Beihold and Gayle in its lead-up.

The AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! concerts in downtown L.A. will take place Jan. 7 and 8, just ahead of the the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship, which is set for Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium.

Pop trio the Jonas Brothers and L.A.-based “Numb Little Bug” singer-songwriter Beihold will perform concerts on Jan. 7; and global superstar Pitbull and “ABCDEFU” singer Gayle will perform on Jan. 8, the College Football Playoff organization said Thursday.

Fans will need to pre-register online for concert tickets beginning Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. Pacific. Gates for Banc of California Stadium will open for the concerts at 6 p.m. Pacific, and access will be given on a first-come, first-served basis based on attendees’ digital ticket, CFP said. (Here’s hoping they learned a thing or two from the Taylor Swift Eras tour debacle.)

Those who can’t score tickets will be able to see the shows via livestream through the AT&T 5G Concert Lens. The interactive livestream uses AT&T 5G connectivity to broadcast multiple camera angles simultaneously so that fans can select the vantage point from which they’ll watch the show. The concerts will also be streamed in the ESPN app.

And for those who came here for the music but might be interested in the football, the College Football Playoff matches the No. 1-ranked team with the No. 4-ranked team and pits the No. 2 and No. 3 ranks against each other in semifinal games that rotate annually among six bowl games (the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Allstate Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl Game).

This season’s playoff semifinals will take place on Dec. 31 at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The championship game will follow in January.

And there will be numerous events around the city ahead of time. Media Day will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center’s West Hall on Jan. 7, and the South Hall will be designated “Playoff Fan Central” from Jan. 6-8.

The Extra Yard Teachers Summit will take place at the convention center on Jan. 7, and the Extra Yard 5K will make its way throughout downtown L.A. on Jan. 8.

Hudson Loft in downtown will host the Taste of the Championship dining experience and fundraising event on Jan. 8, and the Allstate Championship Tailgate will be set up in SoFi Stadium’s lots B and C on Jan. 9.