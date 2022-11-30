Advertisement
Fleetwood Mac honors ‘one-of-a-kind’ Christine McVie: ‘Talented beyond measure’

Mike Campbell, left, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie and Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac attend the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York.
(Charles Sykes / Invision / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
The members of Fleetwood Mac have released a joint statement honoring their longtime friend and bandmate Christine McVie.

The British vocalist and keyboardist died Wednesday at a hospital after experiencing “a short illness,” her family announced. She was 79.

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” the Fleetwood Mac statement said.

“She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

This is a photo of Christine McVie, a member of the musical group Fleetwood Mac, in Feb. 1983. (AP Photo)

Music

Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac songbird, dies at 79

McVie sang and wrote or co-wrote such Fleetwood Mac classics as ‘Don’t Stop,’ ‘Say You Love Me,’ ‘You Make Loving Fun,’ ‘Hold Me’ and ‘Little Lies.’

McVie was known for her contributions to several of the rock band’s most popular songs, including “Don’t Stop,” “You Make Loving Fun,” “Songbird,” “Hold Me” and “Little Lies.” Surviving current and former members of Fleetwood Mac include Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, Mike Campbell, Lindsey Buckingham and McVie’s ex-husband, John McVie.

“I am so sad to hear of Christine McVie going on to heaven. The world feels weird without her here. What a legend and an icon and an amazing human being. RIP,” singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow tweeted.

“One of the greatest rock voices ever,” comedian and podcast host Marc Maron tweeted. “Both as a singer and songwriter. RIP.”

“Gutted to learn about the passing of Christine McVie,” rock band Garbage tweeted. “Just gutted. Songbird forever.”

Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

