With Steven Tyler sick, Aerosmith axes another Vegas show: ‘Taking more time to rest’

A long-haired man wearing rock-star attire and sunglasses performs onstage while holding a mic stand in his left hand
Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs in September at Fenway Park in Boston.
(Winslow Townson / Invision / Associated Press)
By Christie D’ZurillaStaff Writer 
Aerosmith has canceled a second consecutive concert because of lead singer Steven Tyler’s current illness, the band said Sunday on social media.

Monday’s “Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild” show at the Park MGM in Las Vegas was axed, as was Friday’s show that’s part of the same residency. No shows had been planned for Saturday or Sunday.

“Steven Tyler said, ‘On the advice of my doctor, I’m taking more time to rest ... There is nowhere we’d rather be than on stage surrounded by the best fans in the world,’” the band wrote on Instagram. “We sincerely apologize.”

Representatives for Tyler did not respond immediately Monday to a request for more information about the rocker’s illness.

Friday’s show was canceled with much less notice than Monday’s.

“It is with great disappointment that we are forced to cancel tonight’s show in Las Vegas due to Steven feeling unwell and unable to perform,” the band tweeted an hour and 15 minutes before the show was supposed to start. At the time, the band expected Tyler to “make a full recovery” in time for the Monday show.

The next shows are on tap for Thursday and Sunday nights.

This residency is a revival of the one that ran in Vegas from April 2019 through February 2020. The band’s first two months of current residency shows, in June and July, were canceled after Tyler entered rehab in May following a decade of sobriety.

“After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment facility to concentrate on his health and recovery,” the band said at the time.

Tyler completed rehab and the band performed at Park MGM’s 5,200-seat Dolby Live theater in September, October and November.

Those with tickets to Monday’s show can get refunds through Ticketmaster or at other points of purchase.

MusicEntertainment & Arts
Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

