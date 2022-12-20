Justin Bieber didn’t want fans to buy H&M’s ‘trash’ merch, so the retailer scrapped it

Fast-fashion giant H&M has removed its Justin Bieber merchandise from its stores and online shop after the musician called out the retailer for selling gear that he claims he didn’t sign off on.

“I DIDNT APPROVE ANY OF THE MERCH COLLECTION THAT THEY PUT UP AT H&M .. all without my permission and approval,” the “Peaches” singer wrote Monday in an Instagram Story. “SMH I wouldn’t buy it if I were you.”

In a second post, the Grammy winner said the merchandise is “trash” and again urged fans not to buy it.

But the Sweden-based fashion label, Hennes & Mauritz, apparently denied the allegations.

“As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures,” the company said in a Tuesday statement provided to The Times.

“But out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber, we have removed the garments from our stores and online,” a spokesperson added.

The collection included a hoodie featuring Bieber’s “Ghost” lyrics and other colorful items, according to Forbes. But several of the pieces, which were reportedly available on the retailer’s website on Monday, now no longer appear on the U.S. site.

The 28-year-old superstar and H&M have collaborated in the past, with the retailer selling tour-themed apparel in 2016 and 2017 pegged to the “Baby” singer’s “Purpose” album and stadium tour. Meanwhile, Bieber launched his own clothing line, Drew, in 2019 and is also selling his own authorized merch relating to his 2021 “Justice” album on his official website.

Representatives for Bieber did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Times’ requests for comment.

H&M is the second-largest international fashion retailer after Zara’s parent company, Intidex, and has carried branded merch for artists including Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande.

Last month, the company became the first big European retailer to start laying off staff in response to the cost-of-living crisis, Reuters reported. After sales fell for a third quarter, the retailer said it will eventually slash 1,500 positions to cut costs and try to save around $190 million a year.

In September, Bieber called off the remainder of his Justice World Tour over health issues following his recent diagnosis with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome, a rare condition that caused the singer’s partial facial paralysis. In October, Bieber’s team said that the tour would be postponed again.