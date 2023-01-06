Gwen Stefani, the Black Keys and the Black Crowes to headline BeachLife Festival

The Black Keys, Gwen Stefani and the Black Crowes are set to headline the 2023 BeachLife Festival, the annual music festival in Redondo Beach. The three-day celebration will take place May 5-7 at the Redondo Beach waterfront.

Fans of ska, alternative rock and reggae will find plenty to love throughout the lineup. Undercard names include Tegan and Sara, Pixies, Band of Horses , the Head and the Heart and Mavis Staples. John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival will play songs from the band’s catalog, while Sublime with Rome will perform Sublime’s debut album, “40oz to Freedom.” Modest Mouse, which recently mourned the death of drummer Jeremiah Green, is still slated to perform as well.

Fans who want to get closer to the action can spring for the Daou SideStage Experience, which will seat guests on the main stage to be served a four-course meal while artists perform just feet away.

“It’s surreal to our family that BeachLife continues to grow in the music and surf community, and we are so excited to release this lineup — what we believe is a perfect curation to a weekend at the beach,” co-founder Allen Sanford said in a statement. “These artists, along with our beautiful Pacific Ocean as the backdrop, and the sand and salt in our face, will make for another unforgettable weekend at BeachLife. Throw your boardshorts or sundresses on and join us!”

BeachLife Festival launched in 2019, with names like Ziggy Marley and Jason Mraz atop the bill, before being thrown off schedule the following year due to the pandemic. The 2021 festival was delayed until September, before returning to it’s original May date in 2022.

Tickets for the festival start at $159 for a single day and $379 for the whole weekend.