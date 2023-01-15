Shakira calls Piqué dis track ‘a catharsis,’ reportedly trolls her ex’s mother
You mess with the She Wolf, you get the claws.
After Colombian pop star Shakira dropped a scathing new dis track, “Bzrp Music Sessions #53,” which brutally trashes her former partner, retired footballer Gerard Piqué, she shared an Instagram post celebrating the success of the buzzy hit single and reflecting on the process of making it.
In her post, Shakira called the song a “catharsis” and a “relief,” adding that she “never thought” a song she recorded at 45 years old and in Spanish would debut at No. 1 in the world.
With the help of a top Argentinian producer/DJ, the Colombian pop star just dropped a fiery diss track about her ex, Gerard Piqué.
“I want to embrace the millions of women who rise up against the ones who make us feel insignificant,” the Grammy winner wrote in a caption translated by Instagram from Spanish to English.
“Women who stand up for what they feel and think, and raise their hand when they disagree, while others raise eyebrows.”
Released Wednesday, Shakira’s collaboration with Argentine DJ-producer Bizarrap pulls no punches while repeatedly roasting Piqué. The “Whenever, Wherever” hitmaker and the Spanish former soccer player dated for more than 11 years and share two children, Milan (9) and Sasha (7).
Shakira and Piqué ‘regret to confirm’ they are separating after 12 years together
Soccer phenom Gerard Piqué and pop sensation Shakira began dating in 2010 after filming a music video for the World Cup anthem ‘Waka Waka.’
The vengeful tune also takes aim at Clara Chía Martí, the 23-year-old Piqué was revealed to have been dating after he and Shakira split in June. Some have accused Shakira of exhibiting “internalized misogyny” by criticizing Martí, but the singer-songwriter insists women were her “inspiration” for recording the song.
“This achievement is not mine but all of ours,” she said Friday, giving a shout-out to women who support and succeed for their children, parents and others who depend on them.
According to NME, Piqué recently launched a partnership with watch brand Casio in an attempt to get back at his ex for her breakup anthem — which insults Martí by quipping that the athlete traded “a Rolex for a Casio.”
Singer Shakira, who just split from soccer star Gerard Pique, said Spanish tax collectors ‘started to salivate’ over her money when they began dating.
Per a new report from the Daily Mail, Shakira appears to have trolled Piqué right back by placing a giant witch doll on her balcony facing his mother’s house and blasting the song from her speakers. (On the track, Shakira sings, “You left me a neighbor to [my] mother-in-law ... You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger.”)
“Thanks to ... my wonderful team and group of warrior girls who walk next to me,” Shakira wrote on Instagram after “Bzrp Music Sessions #53” became the most-streamed song in the world on Spotify.
“And here’s to all the women teaching me how to make sweet lemonade when life gives you those sour a— lemons.”
Times staff writer Suzy Exposito contributed to this report.
