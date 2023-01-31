New Re:Set concert series coming to Brookside at the Rose Bowl

Coachella parent companies Goldenvoice and AEG will kick off a new outdoor concert series this summer across 12 U.S. cities.

Re:Set will bring headliners Steve Lacy, Boygenius and LCD Soundsystem to Brookside at the Rose Bowl on June 2, 3 and 4, respectively. The opening bills, each curated by the headliners, will include such notable acts as Jamie XX, Clairo, Idles, Fousheé, Dijon, Bartees Strange, Toro y Moi, Big Freedia and L'Rain.

Compton native Lacy is up for four Grammys this weekend, including song, record, pop solo performance and progressive R&B record. Boygenius, the supergroup of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus, has its major-label debut “The Record” due out on March 31 and will perform at Coachella on April 15 and 22, while LCD Soundsystem wrapped up a 20th-anniversary residency in New York and released “New Body Rhumba,” its first new track in five years.

The Re:Set format is a twist on the typical tour-route model, one in between the traditional summer festival and the mega-residencies held recently by the likes of Harry Styles and Adele . Re:Set will feature three curated bills at various venues on successive nights, headlined by Lacy, Boygenius and LCD Soundsystem, and runs through California, the Northeast, Midwest and South.

Gary Gersh, AEG’s president of global touring, said in a statement that the laid-back outdoor model means artists and fans “both want the same thing: great locations, incredible sound, fantastic sightlines and the best local options for food and drinks. Re:SET is a very fairly priced, artist-driven weekend.”

The bucolic Brookside has become Goldenvoice’s favorite new location for local festivals; Just Like Heaven, starring the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, is set for May 13, while Cruel World, featuring Siouxsie and Iggy Pop, is scheduled for May 20.

Tickets for Re:Set begin at $99.50, with presales starting Feb. 7 through 10.