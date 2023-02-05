BTS gets snubbed, again, at 2023 Grammys

For a third year in a row, K-pop superstars BTS were shut out at the Grammy Awards.

The seven-member ensemble, the biggest South Korean act in history, was nominated in two categories at the 65th Grammy Awards: music video for “Yet to Come” and pop duo/group performance for “My Universe” with Coldplay. The group was also included on Coldplay’s nomination for album of the year for “Music of the Spheres.”

This year, BTS lost to Taylor Swift for music video and to Sam Smith and Kim Petras for pop duo/group performance.

Previously, the group was nominated for pop duo/group performance for “Dynamite” in 2021 and “Butter” in 2022, but the award went to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me,” then Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More.”

After BTS’ loss last year, the group’s RM told a Las Vegas crowd, “I know there’s a lot of noises out there about our Grammys and the team itself. ... But, you know, why give a s— about it? Hating is their freedom, and they have their right to hate, but if it was me, I’d rather just talk with my friends in some cafe and forget about it — rather than tweeting about it or some interview. I wouldn’t do that ‘cause I’m a grown-up.”