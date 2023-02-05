Photos: Stars shine bright at pre-Grammy gala at Beverly Hilton

It’s hard to gain entry or an invite to the annual Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala.

This year’s event at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday included performances from Maneskin, Lizzo, Sheryl Crow, Jennifer Hudson, Frankie Valli, Lauren Daigle, Latto, Lil Baby and Lil Wayne.

“This one night, we still break bread, we celebrate the music that basically and forever bonds us all,” said record producer Davis. “There are no awards. There are no winners or losers tonight. It’s just our passion that makes our heart beat faster. It makes our life so much more greatly purposed with joy and fulfillment.”

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson performs at the 2023 pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato walks the red carpet at the 2023 pre-Grammy gala. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Myles Frost

Myles Frost performs dance moves and songs from Michael Jackson during the finale of the 2023 pre-Grammy gala. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Record producer Clive Davis hugs Myles Frost after his performance at the 2023 pre-Grammy gala. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Cardi B and Offset

Offset and Cardi B. kiss on the red carpet at the 2023 pre-Grammy gala. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Lizzo

Lizzo performs at the 2023 pre-Grammy gala. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Elvis Costello

Elvis Costello performs at the 2023 pre-Grammy gala. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow performs at the 2023 pre-Grammy gala. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Clive Davis, second from left, stands with the 2023 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award winners, Atlantic Records executives Craig Kallman, left, and Julie Greenwald, along with host Harvey Mason Jr., at the pre-Grammy gala. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Maneskin