Photos: Stars shine bright at pre-Grammy gala at Beverly Hilton

Photos of, clockwise from top left, of Brandi Carlile, Anitta, Lil Nas X, DJ Cassidy, H.E.R. and Machine Gun Kelly
Among the stars attending the pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday were, clockwise from top left, Brandi Carlile, Anitta, Lil Nas X, DJ Cassidy, H.E.R., and Machine Gun Kelly.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Gina FerazziStaff Photographer 
It’s hard to gain entry or an invite to the annual Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala.

This year’s event at the Beverly Hilton on Saturday included performances from Maneskin, Lizzo, Sheryl Crow, Jennifer Hudson, Frankie Valli, Lauren Daigle, Latto, Lil Baby and Lil Wayne.

“This one night, we still break bread, we celebrate the music that basically and forever bonds us all,” said record producer Davis. “There are no awards. There are no winners or losers tonight. It’s just our passion that makes our heart beat faster. It makes our life so much more greatly purposed with joy and fulfillment.”

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson singing
Jennifer Hudson performs at the 2023 pre-Grammy gala at the Beverly Hilton.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato walks the red carpet at the 2023 pre-Grammy gala.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Myles Frost

Myles Frost dancing and singing
Myles Frost performs dance moves and songs from Michael Jackson during the finale of the 2023 pre-Grammy gala.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Clive Davis hugs Myles Frost.
Record producer Clive Davis hugs Myles Frost after his performance at the 2023 pre-Grammy gala.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Cardi B and Offset

Offset and Cardi B. kiss on the red carpet at the 2023 pre-Grammy gala.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Lizzo

Lizzo performs at the 2023 pre-Grammy gala.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Elvis Costello

Elvis Costello performs at the 2023 pre-Grammy gala.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow performs at the 2023 pre-Grammy gala.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
From left, Craig Kallman, Clive Davis, Julie Greenwald and Harvey Mason Jr.
Clive Davis, second from left, stands with the 2023 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award winners, Atlantic Records executives Craig Kallman, left, and Julie Greenwald, along with host Harvey Mason Jr., at the pre-Grammy gala.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Maneskin

Maneskin performing
Maneskin performs at the 2023 pre-Grammy gala.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Gina Ferazzi

Gina Ferazzi grew up in the small New England town of Longmeadow, Mass. She has been a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. Her photos are a part of the staff Pulitzer Prizes for Breaking News in 2016 for the San Bernardino terrorist attack and for the wildfires in 2004. She’s an all-around photographer covering assignments from Winter Olympics, presidential campaigns to local and national news events. Her video documentaries include stories on black tar heroin, health clinics, women priests and Marine suicide. A two-sport scholarship athlete at the University of Maine, Orono, she still holds the record for five goals in one field hockey game.

