For the first time ever, the Latin Grammys will be held outside of the United States

The Latin Grammy Awards will take place in Spain this year, marking the first time the ceremony will be held outside of the United States.

On Wednesday, the Andalusia government announced that it has reached a deal with the Latin Recording Academy to host “several events” — including the Latin Grammys — over the next three years. It’s unclear whether that means that the 2024 and 2025 Latin Grammys also will be held in Spain.

Manuel Abud, head of the Latin Recording Academy, said the organization is “considering Sevilla to celebrate the 24th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards this November.”

Advertisement

“But we are still working through the logistics with our partners TelevisaUnivision,” he added.

The Latin Recording Academy confirmed that it is currently “in negotiations with the city of Sevilla and other alternative cities” and hopes to reveal in which place the 2023 Latin Grammys will be located “in the near future.”

Additionally, Spain will serve as the host country for Latin Grammy Week, acoustic sessions, concerts and other events, as well as philanthropic activities organized by the Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation during the three-year period.

“That the Latin Grammys will leave the United States for the first time is reason for special celebration, and what better place to hold them than Andalusia,” Abud said Wednesday according to the Associated Press.

Last year, the Latin Grammys took place at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, where Spanish singer Rosalía won the top prize of the night — album of the year — for her hit 2022 record, “Motomami.”