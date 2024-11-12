The Latin Grammys turn 25 this year. Here’s how to watch

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Latin Grammys.

The awards ceremony will air live on Univision, Galavisión and ViX on Thursday, Nov. 14, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT, following a one-hour preshow celebration. It will take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

Where can I stream the Latin Grammys?

The 25th annual Latin Grammys can be livestreamed on Thursday, Nov. 14, beginning at 8 p.m. at the following sites:



What is the Latin Grammy Premiere?

Hours before the 25th Latin Grammys, the Latin Academy will livestream the annual Latin Grammy Premiere on its YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, X and Instagram. The premiere kicks off Thursday, Nov. 14, beginning at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. This is not the main awards ceremony, but it is where most of the awards will be presented.

“With an amazing lineup of performers, we will reveal the winners in 50 of 58 Latin Grammy categories, showcasing the diversity of our community of creators throughout Ibero-America,” said Manuel Abud, CEO of the Latin Recording Academy.

Hosting the pr-show event are Latin Grammy nominees María Becerra, Juliana and Luísa Sonza. The event will feature performances by Ale Acosta, Valeria Castro, Alok, Fonseca, Leonel García, Grupo Niche, Draco Rosa, Rozalén and Vikina & Deorro.

What’s new this year?

Two categories were added to the Latin Grammy this year: Latin Electronic Music Performance and Contemporary Mexican Music Album.

Who is the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year?

Colombian singer Carlos Vives is the 2024 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year. The 18-time Latin Grammy winner and two-time Grammy winner will be honored at a gala leading up to the Thursday awards celebration.

Advertisement

Who is nominated?

Mexican-American songwriter-producer Edgar Barrera leads the contender list once again, with nine nominations this year, including songwriter of the year and producer of the year. Colombian singer Karol G and Puerto Rican reggaeton star Bad Bunny follow with eight nominations each, including record of the year.

The following categories highlight record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best new artist. For the full list of nominees in all 58 categories, visit latingrammy.com

Record of the year



“Mil Veces,” Anitta

“Monaco,” Bad Bunny

“Una Vida Pasada,” Camilo & Carin León

“Catalina,” Cimafunk & Monsieur Periné

“Derrumbe,” Jorge Drexler

“Con Dinero y Sin Dinero,” Fonseca & Grupo Niche

“Mi Ex Tenía Razón,” Karol G

“Mambo 23,” Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

“Tenochtitlán,” Mon Laferte

“Igual Que un Ángel,” Kali Uchis & Peso Pluma

Album of the year



“Bolero,” Ángela Aguilar

“Cuatro,” Camilo

“Xande Canta Caetano,” Xande De Pilares

“Mañana Será Bonito (Bichota Season),” Karol G

“García,” Kany García

“Radio Güira,” Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

“Autopoiética,” Mon Laferte

“Boca Chueca,” Vol. 1, Carin León

“Las Letras Ya No Importan,” Residente

“Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” Shakira

Song of the year



“A Fuego Lento” — Daymé Arocena & Vicente García, songwriters (Daymé Arocena & Vicente Garcia)

“A La Mitad” (Banda Sonora Original de la Serie “Zorro”) — Julio Reyes Copello & Mariana Vega, songwriters (Maura Nava)

“Aún Me Sigo Encontrando” — Rubén Blades, Gian Marco & Julio Reyes Copello, songwriters (Gian Marco & Rubén Blades)

“Caracas en El 2000” — Marvin Hawkins Rodriguez, Jerry Di, La Pichu, Danny Ocean & Elena Rose, songwriters (Elena Rose, Danny Ocean & Jerry Di)

“Derrumbe” — Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)

“(Entre Paréntesis)” — Edgar Barrera, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Manuel Lorente Freire, Lenin Yorney Palacios & Shakira, songwriters (Shakira, Grupo Frontera)

“Mi Ex Tenía Razón” — Edgar Barrera, Andres Jael Correa Rios, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Karol G & MAG, songwriters (Karol G)

“Según Quién” — Edgar Barrera, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz, Luís Miguel Gómez Castaño, Maluma, Lenin Yorney Palacios & Juan Camilo Vargas, songwriters (Maluma & Carin León)

“Te Lo Agradezco” — Rafa Arcaute, Kany García, Carin León & Richi López, songwriters (Kany García & Carin León)

“313” — Leo Genovese, Residente & Silvia Pérez Cruz, songwriters (Residente, Silvia Pérez Cruz & Penélope Cruz)

Best new artist



Agris

Kevin Aguilar

Darumas

Nicolle Horbath

Latin Mafia

Cacá Magalhães

Os Garotin

Iñigo Quintero

Sofi Saar

Ela Taubert

Who will perform at the Latin Grammys?