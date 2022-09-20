Bad Bunny, Christina Aguilera, Rauw Alejandro lead 2022 Latin Grammy nominees

The Latin Recording Academy has announced its nominations for the 23rd Latin Grammy Awards, with top nominees spanning the globe from Puerto Rico to Texas to Spain.

Superstar MC Bad Bunny, whose album “Un Verano Sin Ti” has wrapped its 11th week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, leads the field with 10 nominations, including album of the year, as well as record of the year for “Ojitos Lindos” with Bomba Estéreo. Bad Bunny also is nominated for urban song, urban music album and reggaetón performance, among other genre categories. Although the Puerto Rican singer, rapper and, most recently, actor has previously won four Latin Grammys, he has yet to take home a Latin Grammy in the “general field” categories of album, song or record of the year.

Texas-born songwriter-producer Édgar Barrera scored nine nominations, including for record (“Pegao”) and song (“Índigo”) of the year, both collaborations with Colombian pop star Camilo. Barrera won the award for producer of the year in 2021.

Puerto Rican hitmaker Rauw Alejandro is up for eight awards this year, including record of the year for “Te Felicito,” his reggaetón-pop ballad with Shakira. Alejandro’s “Agua,” which features Daddy Yankee and legendary Chic bassist Nile Rodgers, also will compete for song of the year, marking Rodgers’ first Latin Grammy nomination.

Ecuadorian American pop idol Christina Aguilera returns as a nominee for the first time since 2001, when her Spanish-language album “Mi Reflejo” won the honors for female pop vocal album. She is nominated for seven awards this year, including album of the year for “Aguilera,” as well as record of the year for her girl-power anthem “Pa Mis Muchachas,” featuring Becky G, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso.

Rosalía received seven Latin Grammy nominations, including album, record and song of the year. (SeoJu Park / For The Times)

Globetrotting Spanish pop star Rosalía also is nominated for seven Latin Grammys this year: Her acclaimed “Motomami” is up for album of the year, and she also received nods for record of the year (“La Fama,” her bachata smash featuring the Weeknd) and song of the year, for “Hentai.” Leading hip-hop and pop producers Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo and Noah Goldstein earned their first Latin Grammy nominations this year for their work on “Motomami.”

Camilo, who won four of the 10 Latin Grammys he was nominated for in 2021, earned seven nominations this year, including two nods each in the song and record of the year fields.

Spanish rapper C. Tangana, who won three awards last year, is nominated for three more this year, including for record of the year and song of the year with Uruguayan singer-songwriter Jorge Drexler, for their track “Tocarte.” Drexler, a seven-time Latin Grammy winner, is nominated in eight categories this year, including album of the year and singer-songwriter album of the year for “Tinta y Tiempo.”

Ricky Martin, a five-time Latin Grammy winner, will vie for song of the year for his collaboration with Mexican pop group Reik, “A Veces Bien y a Veces Mal.”

Contenders for best new artist include the 94-year-old Cuban bolero singer Angela Álvarez — the oldest musician ever to be nominated in this category — as well as Mexican singer-songwriter Silvada Estrada and the Yakima, Wash., sibling act Yahritza y Su Esencia.

The Latin Grammy Awards will take place on Nov. 17 at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Here are the nominations in the general field categories:

Album of the Year

“Aguilera” — Christina Aguilera

“Pa’lla Voy” — Marc Anthony

“Un Verano Sin Ti” — Bad Bunny

“Deja” — Bomba Estéreo

“Tinta y Tiempo” — Jorge Drexler

“Ya No Somos los Mismos” – Elsa y Elmar

“Viajante” — Fonseca

“Motomami” (digital album) — Rosalía

“Sanz” — Alejandro Sanz

“Dharma” — Sebastián Yatra

Record of the Year

“Pa Mis Muchachas” — Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole featuring Nathy Peluso

“Castillos de Arena” — Pablo Alborán

“Envolver” — Anitta

“Pa’lla Voy” — Marc Anthony

“Ojitos Lindos” — Bad Bunny and Bomba Estéreo

“Pegao” — Camilo

“Tocarte” — Jorge Drexler and C. Tangana

“Provenza” — Karol G

“Vale la Pena” — Juan Luis Guerra

“La Fama” — Rosalía featuring the Weeknd

“Te Felicito” — Shakira and Rauw Alejandro

“Baloncito Viejo” — Carlos Vives and Camilo

Song of the Year

“A Veces Bien y a Veces Mal"—– Pedro Capo, Ignacio Cibrián, Ricky Martín, Pablo Preciado, Julio Ramírez, Mauricio Rengifo and Andrés Torres, songwriters (Ricky Martin featuring Reik)

“Agua” — Rauw Alejandro, Emmanuel Anene, David Alberto Macias, Nile Rodgers, Juan Salinas, Oscar Salinas and Daddy Yankee, songwriters (Daddy Yankee, Rauw Alejandro and Nile Rodgers)

“Algo Es Mejor” — Mon Laferte, songwriter (Mon Laferte)

“Baloncito Viejo” — Camilo, Jorge Luis Chacín, Andrés Leal, Martín Velilla and Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives and Camilo)

“Besos en la Frente” — Fonseca and Julio Reyes Copello, songwriters (Fonseca)

“Encontrarme” — Carla Morrison, Juan Alejandro Jiménez Pérez and Mario Demian Jiménez Pérez, songwriters (Carla Morrison)

“Hentai” — Larry Gold, Noah Goldstein, Chad Hugo, David Rodríguez, Rosalía, Jacob Sherman, Michael Uzowuru, Pilar Vila Tobella, Dylan Wiggins and Pharrell Williams, songwriters (Rosalía)

“Índigo” — Édgar Barrera and Camilo, songwriters (Camilo and Evaluna Montaner)

“Pa Mis Muchachas” — Christina Aguilera, Jorge Luis Chacín, Kat Dahlia, Becky G, Yoel Henríquez, Yasmil Marrufo, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso, songwriters (Christina Aguilera, Nicki Nicole, Becky G featuring Nathy Peluso)

“Provenza” — Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Carolina Giraldo Navarro and Ovy On The Drums, songwriters (Karol G)

“Tacones Rojos” — Juan Jo, Manuel Lara, Manuel Lorente, Pablo and Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Sebastián Yatra)

“Tocarte” — Jorge Drexler, Pablo Drexler, Víctor Martínez and C. Tangana, songwriters (Jorge Drexler and C. Tangana)

Best New Artist

Angela Álvarez

Sofía Campos

Cande y Paulo

Clarissa

Silvana Estrada

Pol Granch

Nabález

Tiare

Vale

Yahritza y Su Esencia

Nicole Zignago