Drake’s It’s All a Blur tour with 21 Savage is coming to L.A. and Inglewood

Man wearing black shirt and diamond chain, walking sideways with hands to side while performing onstage
Drake onstage in Atlanta in 2022.
(Prince Williams / WireImage)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Drake announced Monday his It’s All a Blur tour with 21 Savage, the first North American tour for the Toronto rapper in five years.

Making 28 stops in the U.S. and Canada, the tour includes four Los Angeles-area shows in August: two at L.A.’s Crypto Arena and two more in Inglewood at the Kia Forum. Noticeably absent from the list of cities was Toronto, which will be added at a later date, along with other cities, according to a Live Nation statement.

The last time Drake toured in North America was 2018, with the Aubrey & the Three Migos tour, which featured Atlanta trio Migos. He followed that with an arena tour in Europe in 2019.

It’s All a Blur is being marketed as a retrospective of Drake’s career in the time since, including the release of his four most recent studio albums — “Scorpion,” “Certified Lover Boy,” “Honestly, Nevermind” and “Her Loss,” the last of which Drake recorded with 21 Savage.

Zooming out even further, Drake’s label, OVO Sound, announced the tour on Twitter and Instagram with a video montage set to ethereal instrumentals with shots from his “Nothing Was the Same” (2013) years, packed with blurry, candid shots of a younger Drake on the road, culminating in more recent footage of the rapper playing with his son, Adonis.

Some fans were buying the nostalgia, with one user tweeting, “Wow man, look how time flies. Loved growing with these albums over the years.”

“Damn, these visuals remind me how much I’ve grown, some of them are from high school,” another reminisced.

“Why it look like you retiring,” someone else asked.

To promote their 2022 chart-topping album, Drake and Atlanta-based 21 Savage released a string of stunts including a spoof of NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series and fake Vogue magazine covers. Vogue eventually sued the pair for $4 million. The two parties settled the suit last month for an undisclosed amount, according to reports.

More recently, Drake has been dodging attorneys’ attempts to drag him into the murder trial of Jahseh Onfroy (the stage name of the late Florida rapper XXXTentacion, who was killed in 2018).

Presale tickets go live on Wednesday at 12 p.m. local time for Cash App cardholders and on Thursday, also at noon, for those who sign up with Sprite.

Find all the announced tour dates here.

Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

