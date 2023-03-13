Drake’s It’s All a Blur tour with 21 Savage is coming to L.A. and Inglewood

Drake announced Monday his It’s All a Blur tour with 21 Savage, the first North American tour for the Toronto rapper in five years.

Making 28 stops in the U.S. and Canada, the tour includes four Los Angeles-area shows in August: two at L.A.’s Crypto Arena and two more in Inglewood at the Kia Forum. Noticeably absent from the list of cities was Toronto, which will be added at a later date, along with other cities, according to a Live Nation statement.

The last time Drake toured in North America was 2018, with the Aubrey & the Three Migos tour, which featured Atlanta trio Migos. He followed that with an arena tour in Europe in 2019.

Advertisement

It’s All a Blur is being marketed as a retrospective of Drake’s career in the time since, including the release of his four most recent studio albums — “Scorpion,” “Certified Lover Boy,” “Honestly, Nevermind” and “Her Loss,” the last of which Drake recorded with 21 Savage.

Zooming out even further, Drake’s label, OVO Sound, announced the tour on Twitter and Instagram with a video montage set to ethereal instrumentals with shots from his “Nothing Was the Same” (2013) years, packed with blurry, candid shots of a younger Drake on the road, culminating in more recent footage of the rapper playing with his son, Adonis.

Some fans were buying the nostalgia, with one user tweeting, “Wow man, look how time flies. Loved growing with these albums over the years.”

“Damn, these visuals remind me how much I’ve grown, some of them are from high school,” another reminisced.

“Why it look like you retiring,” someone else asked.

To promote their 2022 chart-topping album, Drake and Atlanta-based 21 Savage released a string of stunts including a spoof of NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series and fake Vogue magazine covers. Vogue eventually sued the pair for $4 million. The two parties settled the suit last month for an undisclosed amount, according to reports.

More recently, Drake has been dodging attorneys’ attempts to drag him into the murder trial of Jahseh Onfroy (the stage name of the late Florida rapper XXXTentacion, who was killed in 2018).

Presale tickets go live on Wednesday at 12 p.m. local time for Cash App cardholders and on Thursday, also at noon, for those who sign up with Sprite.

Find all the announced tour dates here.